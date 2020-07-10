Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative opening; PM Modi asks global investors to set-up shop in India

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After regaining momentum on Thursday, Sensex and Nifty could start Friday’s trading session in the negative region. SGX Nifty was trading down 50 points during the early hours of trade signaling a negative opening. On Thursday S&P BSE Sensex ended 408 points higher or gained 1.12% to end at 36,737 points. The NSE Nifty 50 also saw a resilient performance taking the index above the 10,800 mark. Global cues look negative with US markets showing some signs of losing steam now. Except for NASDAQ, the US markets ended yesterday’s session in the red. European markets were down as well and during early hours of trade Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were all trading in the red.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in an effort to woo global investors, said that India has massive opportunities in various sectors such as defence, agriculture, and MSMEs. Speaking at the India Global Week 2020 event, the Prime Minister emphasized on the opportunity that India provides, being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Economic recovery has taken the driving seat for the government as it looks to sidestep the slowdown that has been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.PM Modi said that India is laying a red carpet for global investors to come and establish their business in India.
Highlights
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, the India chairman and MD of US-based IT services major Cognizant, has resigned from the company after a stint of 23 years to pursue personal interest in the education sector.
He took over as the CMD of the Nasdaq-listed firm’s Indian arm in 2019.
After showing negative reversal type candle pattern from the highs on Wednesday, Nifty bounced up smartly on Thursday and almost surpassed the negative candle of Wednesday at 10835. A long positive candle was formed and Nifty is placed near the swing high of 10800-840 levels (resistance of the last three sessions). Further sustainable move above 10840 could negate the negative implication of bearish engulfing of Wednesday. This is positive indication and such negations more often leads to a sharp upmoves on the higher side.
The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and still there is no confirmation of any higher top reversal at the highs, Further upside from here is likely to encounter the next set of hurdle around 10850-10900 levels in the next 1-2 of sessions. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Further sustainable move above 10850-900 levels could take Nifty towards 11250 levels in the near term. Any profit booking from the highs could find support around 10700. ~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
