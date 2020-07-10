Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative opening; PM Modi asks global investors to set-up shop in India

Global cues look negative with US markets showing some signs of losing steam now.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After regaining momentum on Thursday, Sensex and Nifty could start Friday’s trading session in the negative region. SGX Nifty was trading down 50 points during the early hours of trade signaling a negative opening. On Thursday S&P BSE Sensex ended 408 points higher or gained 1.12% to end at 36,737 points. The NSE Nifty 50 also saw a resilient performance taking the index above the 10,800 mark. Global cues look negative with US markets showing some signs of losing steam now. Except for NASDAQ, the US markets ended yesterday’s session in the red. European markets were down as well and during early hours of trade Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were all trading in the red.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in an effort to woo global investors, said that India has massive opportunities in various sectors such as defence, agriculture, and MSMEs. Speaking at the India Global Week 2020 event, the Prime Minister emphasized on the opportunity that India provides, being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Economic recovery has taken the driving seat for the government as it looks to sidestep the slowdown that has been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.PM Modi said that India is laying a red carpet for global investors to come and establish their business in India.

