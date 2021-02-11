Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down opening; PM Modi stresses on ‘vital role’ of private sector

Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed little changed for the second day running on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,309 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,106. Unlike the benchmark indices, broader markets have not slowed down yet. Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with gains. On Thursday morning, Nifty Futures were down 74 points, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic markets. On Wall Street, Down Jones closed with gains in the previous session but S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended lower. Asian peers were trading mixed as Hang Seng was down in red but Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all up with gains.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that the private sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy. During his motion of thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi said that the public sector is important but similarly the role of the private sector is also vital. He added that the culture of abusing the private corporation for votes is no longer acceptable. Further, the Prime Minister cites telecom and pharmaceutical space as the stand out example where participation of the private sector has helped the people.

