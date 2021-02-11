Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down opening; PM Modi stresses on ‘vital role’ of private sector

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday morning, Nifty Futures were down 74 points, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic markets.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday morning.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets closed little changed for the second day running on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,309 points while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,106. Unlike the benchmark indices, broader markets have not slowed down yet. Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with gains. On Thursday morning, Nifty Futures were down 74 points, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic markets. On Wall Street, Down Jones closed with gains in the previous session but S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended lower. Asian peers were trading mixed as Hang Seng was down in red but Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all up with gains.
Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that the private sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy. During his motion of thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi said that the public sector is important but similarly the role of the private sector is also vital. He added that the culture of abusing the private corporation for votes is no longer acceptable. Further, the Prime Minister cites telecom and pharmaceutical space as the stand out example where participation of the private sector has helped the people.
Highlights
State-run ports in the country, termed ‘major ports’, will get to determine the tariffs for various port-related services as well as the terms for private developers who team up with them, with Parliament on Wednesday passing the Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020.
Read full story
PM Modi cited the examples of telecom and pharma sectors to note as to how the robust presence of private firms in these fields has helped people, with even the poor using smart phones, and mobile calls costing virtually nothing due to competitiveness. If India is able to serve humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also due to the role of the private sector, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the private sector’s vital role in the economy and asserted that the culture of “abusing” it for votes is no longer acceptable. If the public sector is important, the role of the private sector is also vital, he said during his reply in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.
Read full story