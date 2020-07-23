Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for D-Street; PM Modi invites US firms to invest in India

Stock markets in Asia were mixed during early hours of trade, with Shanghai Composite down in the red, while Hang Seng moved upwards.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices gave up their 5-day gaining streak to end Wednesday’s volatile trading session in the red. Sensex and Nifty swung between gains and losses for a good part of the day. In the end S&P BSE Sensex ended down 59 points or 0.16% while the Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 11,100 mark. Global cues were also aiding the negative sentiment as renewed tensions between China and the United States of America sent jolts to equity markets across the globe. SGX Nifty was flat during early hours of trade on Thursday, hinting at a muted start for domestic indices. Stock markets in Asia were mixed during early hours of trade, with Shanghai Composite down in the red, while Hang Seng moved upwards. Nikkei 225, Topix, and Kospi were also trading with losses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attempted to lure investors from across the globe to India, saying that India has opportunities and is a nation that investors can trust. Speaking at India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council, PM Modi said that for the first time ever in India, there are more rural internet users than urban internet users. At the same event, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commended India saying that it is a nation that can be trusted and can attract global supply chains.

