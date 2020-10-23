Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; now time for India to impart a demand push, says Sanjeev Sanyal

On Friday morning, SGX Nifty is suggesting a muted start for indices as it trades 10 points lower.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices snapped their 4-day gaining streak on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 148 points lower while Nifty 50 closed just below the 11,900 mark. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty is suggesting a muted start for indices as it trades 10 points lower. Cues from US stock markets were positive as Dow Jones inched 0.54% higher ahead of the US Presidential Debate. Asian peers were mixed on Friday morning with Shanghai Composite trading with a positive bias while Hang Seng was down with marginal losses. Nikkei 225 was up and Topix was trading lower, while indices in South Korea were down with losses.

Principal Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal, on Thursday said that India’s stimulus approach has been of initially creating a safety net for the poor and not of providing a large demand stimulus as the avenues of spending were locked during that phase. “We were rather reticent to provide a large demand stimulus when we were in a lockdown. If we had used up all our resources in trying to push demand during the period (April-August), we won’t have had the resources to push it (now),” Sanyal said at a CII event. He added that the time has now arrived for imparting a generic push to demand.

