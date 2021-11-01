Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may follow global cues; Policybazaar IPO opens today, Nykaa’s issue to close

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session on the back of heavy losses suffered last week. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 59,306 points and NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,671 — both having fallen more than 2% last week. India VIX is at 17.43. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as Wall Street equity indices closed last trading day in the green and most Asian markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, were up in the green.
IPO market will witness heavy action this week as 3 new public issues open for subscription. Along with the new IPOs, Nykaa’s issue will close today after witnessing strong interest from investors, who oversubscribed the IPO on the first day of sale. Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries are the three new IPOs opening for subscription today and will close on Wednesday.
Highlights
"On the technical front, Nifty 50 is currently trading at a very good support zone near 17,500 -17,700 and we believe markets may show some good recovery from these levels. the 18,000 level is an immediate hurdle on upside for Nifty 50," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.
"Nifty needs to reclaim 17,800 today for any meaningful recovery to happen or else any attempt by bulls might go in vain. One last gap, the island reversal gap, should get filled at 17,557+ put writers support at 17,500 makes it a possible bottom fishing zone for this week," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
'Nifty is expected to open flat to positive at 17700, up by 30 points. Nifty has support at 17600 and 17450 levels and resistance at 17950 and 18050 levels. Traders are suggested to avoid long positions till the time Nifty trades above 18350,' Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Tata Motors, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bayer Cropscience, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JBF Industries, Kalyani Steels, Lux Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Mold-Tek Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Nilkamal, Parag Milk Foods, Punjab & Sind Bank, Relaxo Footwears, Rolta India, Rupa & Company, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Star Cement, Sterling Tools, Tata Motors – DVR, Venky’s (India), and VRL Logistics, among others were scheduled to announce their Jul-Sep quarter earnings.
Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 109.69 per litre, up by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 98.42 per litre, a 35 paise increase. Petrol and diesel rates were increased 23 times in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.https://www.financialexpress.com/market/commodities/petrol-and-diesel-price-november-1-fuel-rates-hiked-for-6th-day-straight-check-price-in-delhi-mumbai-here/2360807/
The Indian equity market finally seems to be witnessing the much-awaited correction, although the headline index is getting some support from the healthy performance of the financials. However, this is masking the weakness in the broader market, especially in the midcap and small cap space. While the respective indices have corrected by ~8-10%, we have seen much sharper cuts in several individual names. Over the past couple of months, we have been seeing more of small intermittent corrections within the market at sectoral level, rather than at the headline index level. The broader markets, however, had continued to do quite well, with expectations running quite high, leading to some froth getting built up. Past few days have seen some shakeout in the markets, which was necessary to make the markets healthier.
Read full story
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open to in the positive territory on Monday, as suggested by trends SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, Sensex tumbled 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 59,306.93. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 185 points or 1.04 per cent in red at 17,671. A host of factors such as domestic macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings, oil prices, rupee movement, and other global cues will be the major sentiment drivers for the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead. Due to the festival of Diwali, markets will witness a truncated three-day trading session this week.
Read full story
Stocks edged higher on Monday, led by a post-election jump in Japan’s Nikkei, though bonds wobbled and the dollar firmed as traders braced for central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States to define the rates policy outlook. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.3% to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party did better than expected at Sunday’s election, with exit polls showing the party easily retaining a majority.
Read full story
PB Fintech Limited, the parent company of Policybazaar, allotted 26,218,079 equity shares to 155 anchor investors and raised Rs 2569.37 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of Rs 980 per equity share.
"We are seeing profit taking for the last two weeks and indications are pointing towards a further slide. Nifty has immediate support at 17,550 and its breakdown may push the index to the 17,350 zone. In case of any rebound, it would face hurdles around 17,950-18,100 levels. Keeping in mind the prevailing trend and excessive volatility, it’s prudent to maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks and prefer hedged positions," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.
SGX Nifty was in the green on Monday morning, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade.
IPO investors are in for a busy week. Nykaa' IPO will close today while 3 new public issues will open for subscription.