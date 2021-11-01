Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may follow global cues; Policybazaar IPO opens today, Nykaa’s issue to close

Global cues are positive ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session on the back of heavy losses suffered last week. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 59,306 points and NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,671 — both having fallen more than 2% last week. India VIX is at 17.43. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as Wall Street equity indices closed last trading day in the green and most Asian markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, were up in the green.

IPO market will witness heavy action this week as 3 new public issues open for subscription. Along with the new IPOs, Nykaa’s issue will close today after witnessing strong interest from investors, who oversubscribed the IPO on the first day of sale. Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries are the three new IPOs opening for subscription today and will close on Wednesday.

Read More