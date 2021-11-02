Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; Sigachi, Policybazaar IPOs witness strong interest

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls returned to Dalal Street on Monday, helping the headline indices reclaim crucial levels. S&P BSE Sensex soared 831 points or 1.4% to close at 60,138 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.46% to end at 17,929. Broader markets mirrored the up-move, gaining more than 1% each while India VIX closed with losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at continuation of the positive momentum. Global market cues were positive after Wall Street closed with gains and most Asian markets, except Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, soared higher during the early hours of Tuesday.
Investors rushed to the IPO market on Monday. The public issue of Sigachi Industries was subscribed more than 9 times on the first day of sale while the IPO of Policybazaar was subscribed 0.54 times. The third IPO that opened yesterday, SJS Enterprises, was bid for 0.32 times by investors. Retail investors have oversubscribed their portion in Policybazaar and Sigachi Industries’ IPO. Meanwhile, Nykaa’s IPO closed yesterday with subscription tally reaching 82.42 times.
"Advance decline ratio was sharply up. FPI selling seems to have waned on Nov 01. Nifty has smartly bounced up taking even the broader markets higher. 18033-18098 is the next band of resistance while 17799 is the support," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was up 17 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade.
The primary market saw 3 new IPOs open yesterday while Nykaa's issue closed and Fino Payments Bank's IPO saw decent interest from investors. So far, the public issue of Sigachi Industries has been subscribed more than 9 times while the IPO of Policybazaar was subscribed 0.54 times.
Gross goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at Rs1,30,127 crore in October (September sales), the second highest mop-up in the history of the comprehensive indirect tax that was launched in July 2017. This, coupled with a sustained trend of rise in the number of e-way bills (inter-state trade) and GST returns for several weeks through October, bears testimony to a rise in consumption and a marked increase in tax compliance, though partly at the cost of the businesses in the informal sector, a section of which has perished.
