Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; Sigachi, Policybazaar IPOs witness strong interest

Global market cues were positive after Wall Street closed with gains and most Asian markets followed. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls returned to Dalal Street on Monday, helping the headline indices reclaim crucial levels. S&P BSE Sensex soared 831 points or 1.4% to close at 60,138 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.46% to end at 17,929. Broader markets mirrored the up-move, gaining more than 1% each while India VIX closed with losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at continuation of the positive momentum. Global market cues were positive after Wall Street closed with gains and most Asian markets, except Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, soared higher during the early hours of Tuesday.

Investors rushed to the IPO market on Monday. The public issue of Sigachi Industries was subscribed more than 9 times on the first day of sale while the IPO of Policybazaar was subscribed 0.54 times. The third IPO that opened yesterday, SJS Enterprises, was bid for 0.32 times by investors. Retail investors have oversubscribed their portion in Policybazaar and Sigachi Industries’ IPO. Meanwhile, Nykaa’s IPO closed yesterday with subscription tally reaching 82.42 times.

