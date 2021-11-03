Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; Policybazaar, SJS Ent, Sigachi Industries’ IPOs to close today

Global cues were mixed after Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets were trading mixed. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as bulls failed to continue moving higher. S&P BSE Sensex ended 109 points lower at 60,029 while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 40 points to end at 17,888. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks and closed with gains. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets were trading mixed. Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down in red while Hang Seng traded with gains.

IPOs of Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries will close for subscription today. While the issue of SJS Enterprises is yet to fully subscribed, that of Policybazaar has been bid for 1.59 times by investors with retail investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) oversubscribing their quota. Sigachi Industries has seen the most interest among the current IPOs. The public issue has been subscribed 23.12 times with NIIs and retail investors heavily oversubscribing the issue. Investors can bid for the three IPOs till today evening.

Read More