Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; Policybazaar, SJS Ent, Sigachi Industries’ IPOs to close today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as bulls failed to continue moving higher. S&P BSE Sensex ended 109 points lower at 60,029 while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 40 points to end at 17,888. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks and closed with gains. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets were trading mixed. Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were down in red while Hang Seng traded with gains.
IPOs of Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries will close for subscription today. While the issue of SJS Enterprises is yet to fully subscribed, that of Policybazaar has been bid for 1.59 times by investors with retail investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) oversubscribing their quota. Sigachi Industries has seen the most interest among the current IPOs. The public issue has been subscribed 23.12 times with NIIs and retail investors heavily oversubscribing the issue. Investors can bid for the three IPOs till today evening.
Highlights
The daily price action formed a bull candle carrying higher high -low with small lower shadow, highlighting pause in downward momentum. Going ahead, the formation of higher high -low along with decisive close above 18050 would open the door for extended pullback towards 18200. Failure to do wo would lead to base formation 17500 -18000, in the process, stock specific action would prevail amid progression of Q2FY22 earning season. We believe, such a base formation after 20% rally (seen over past three months) that would make market healthy. Hence, ongoing corrective phase should not be construed as negative, instead dips should be capitalised on to build quality portfolio over medium term
For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 18050 and 17800, which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 18050 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17800 are broken.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst
Samvat 2077 has turned out to be historic year for equities, despite the pandemic. The benchmark Nifty50 clocked its best ever returns 12 years. While loose monetary policies adopted by global central banks was a big factor that drove markets, strong retail participation was also a key trend that emerged.
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Wednesday morning, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade. Nifty futures were up 40 points ahead of the opening bell.