Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues; PNB Housing Finance gets SAT nod to hold EGM today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets put in a strong shift on Monday, bouncing from deep in the red to end with gains. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 52,274 points. The index surged 834 points from its intra-day low. The nifty-50 index ended at 15,765. Broader markets followed the trend and closed with gains, some outperforming the benchmark indices. SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets. Global cues were positive after Wall Street soared higher on Monday. All major Asian stock markets were moving higher except Hang Seng.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed PNB Housing Finance to hold its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The housing finance firm is seeking shareholder’s vote on Rs 4,000-crore preferential share allotment to private equity player Carlyle and others, including General Atlantic and former HDFC Bank MD & CEO Aditya Puri’s family investment vehicle. The shares are to be priced at Rs 390 apiece for the preferential allotment. The tribunal has, however, not allowed PNB Housing Finance to disclose the results of the voting. Earlier, SEBI had restrained PNB Housing Finance from the preferential allotment after a proxy advisory firm highlighted the proposed preferential issue was against the interest of public shareholders.
"Nifty finds support around 15,606 while 15,900 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 34,250 while 35,200 will act as resistance," said IIFL Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel was increased once again on Tuesday, pushing rates to record highs. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 97.50 per litre, an increase of 28 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.23 per litre today, up 26 paise since the last rate revision. Fuel prices have been hiked 28 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 6.81, while diesel price has surged Rs 7.18 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
BSE-listed companies such as NMDC, Ashapura Minechem, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, BL Kashyap and Sons, Gandhi Special Tubes, GE Power India, ITI, Jaypee Infratech, Max India, Omax Autos, Peninsula Land, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises, and Sobha, are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 22.
SGX Nifty surged higher as we moved closer to the opening bell. The index was up 80 points and gaining.
"We’re seeing consolidation in the index on the expected lines however the buying interest on every dip clearly shows the market mood. We reiterate our advice to utilise intermediate correction to go long in quality counters until we see some sign of trend reversal. Having said that, it’s not easy to identify performers at the record high and the risk of false breakout is also there. We thus recommend limiting the naked leveraged bets and maintaining strict risk management rules," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
"Nifty showed another spectacular recovery from the opening lows after a similar show on Friday. Lack of large volumes on such days reflect that only fringe players are getting panicky and action otherwise keeps rotating among stocks -- both large and midcaps. While rising however indices may be slow in the absence of positive triggers. Nifty seems to have made a minor bottom in the 15451-15505 band. On rises 15770-15812 could be the resistance in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
After having surged higher between the last week of May and the first week of June, PNB Housing Finance shares have dropped 20%.
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were up 64 points during the early hours of trade on Tuesday. With SGX Nifty inching higher, domestic markets might open in the positive territory.
India’s capital markets have seen a massive influx of new investors, along with the stellar share market rally after the coronavirus pandemic last year. With it, the popularity of passive investing, through index funds and ETFs, has gained momentum. Nippon Life India Asset Management, one of the veterans in passive investing, has 22 ETFs with assets under management worth Rs 40,000 crore. Vishal Jain, Head-ETF, Nippon Life India Asset Management, tells Shaleen Agrawal of FE Online how retail investors must build a hassle-free passive investment portfolio.
