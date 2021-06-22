Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global cues; PNB Housing Finance gets SAT nod to hold EGM today

All major Asian stock markets were moving higher except Hang Seng. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets put in a strong shift on Monday, bouncing from deep in the red to end with gains. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 52,274 points. The index surged 834 points from its intra-day low. The nifty-50 index ended at 15,765. Broader markets followed the trend and closed with gains, some outperforming the benchmark indices. SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic markets. Global cues were positive after Wall Street soared higher on Monday. All major Asian stock markets were moving higher except Hang Seng.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed PNB Housing Finance to hold its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The housing finance firm is seeking shareholder’s vote on Rs 4,000-crore preferential share allotment to private equity player Carlyle and others, including General Atlantic and former HDFC Bank MD & CEO Aditya Puri’s family investment vehicle. The shares are to be priced at Rs 390 apiece for the preferential allotment. The tribunal has, however, not allowed PNB Housing Finance to disclose the results of the voting. Earlier, SEBI had restrained PNB Housing Finance from the preferential allotment after a proxy advisory firm highlighted the proposed preferential issue was against the interest of public shareholders.

