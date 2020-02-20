Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for Sensex, Nifty; PMO holds meeting on 10 PSBs merger

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmark Sensex, Nifty could open positive on Thursday despite positive US markets and mixed Asian markets. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 429 points or 1 per cent higher at 41,323 while NSE’s Nifty rallied 133 points or 1 per cent to settle at 12,126 points. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 per cent. Buoyed by the cheaper yen, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.5 per cent. Markets in Australia and New Zealand minted record highs. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.84 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 29,348.03, the S&P 500 gained 15.86 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 3,386.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.44 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 9,817.18. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 127 points gain or 1.06 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,146-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have held a meeting on Wednesday on the proposed amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to create four larger lenders. Some of the anchor banks in the consolidation process were earlier asked to give presentations on their plans for the merger and how the entire amalgamation exercise was going to pan out. However, there was no official word on any such meeting.
Accompanied by a very strong official delegation, the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are arriving for a two-day visit on Monday, February 24. His three-leg visit will start from the first stop in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The state is very important as it is an important part of India’s Independence Movement and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s life. The two leaders will also inaugurate World’s largest stadium.
The concern about India’s ebbing growth is everywhere. Proponents of a big fiscal boost and sharp policy rate cuts still fret. The recent spike in headline CPI inflation bothers none. Reasons are obvious—RBI sees its one-year-ahead inflation forecast way below target (3.2%), and almost all analysts concur. There is merit in their position—so far, inflation has mostly raised food prices that have begun to correct, albeit slower than many expected. Those who focused too narrowly on onion prices alone were surprised to see its spread to other food items in recent months. But, that is not a big worry. What matters is core inflation—this depends mostly upon the output gap or demand, and is large in a deep, cyclical slowdown!
Even as the department of telecommunications (DoT) and telecom operators struggle to find a solution to the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Group, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Vodafone Idea, met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Though neither spoke anything specific regarding what was discussed in the meeting, what is increasingly becoming clear is that various departments of the government are engaged in.
On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 190.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 590.12 crore on a net basis, as per the data available on the NSE.
Positive cues were witnessed in the market on hopes that the government is planning to consider some relief measures for the ailing telecom players. On the global front, there is a decrease in new virus cases and close to 80% of the Chinese enterprises are back to work indicating a possible economic recovery, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Markets rebounded sharply and gained over a percent, after four successive days of fall. The benchmark opened gap up, taking cues from the global indices which ended on a positive note, in response to the slight drop in the new cases of coronavirus. Besides, the follow-up buying in the select index majors further fuelled the recovery. On the sectoral front, all the sectoral indices participated in the move and the market breadth too was inclined on the advancing side. Markets are currently dancing to the global tunes and we do not see this scenario changing anytime soon. Traders should keep a close watch on the world markets for further cues. Since we’re seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front, the focus should be on stock selection and trade management, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Bulls and Bears are in a tug of war as either side is looking to dominate. Market breadth was strong after several sessions. Nifty is meandering near the gate of the resistance zone which is a make or break situation. If bulls were to overpower, they will have to push the index well beyond the 12,100 zone on a sustainable basis. Few closing above 12,100 will be important to watch out. We continue to remain bullish on Pharma space, especially mid-caps. Expect stock-specific bullish activity to continue while the index finds a direction, says Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd.
Indian markets could open flat today despite positive US markets on Wednesday and mixed Asian markets today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at all-time highs Wednesday as investors were encouraged by comments from the Federal Reserve and measures China says it has taken to help coronavirus-stricken businesses. Technically, with the Nifty bouncing back sharply, the bulls seem to have made a comeback. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 12160 are taken out. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 12042. Among stocks under coverage, Bajaj Fin, Torrent Pharma, Voltas, HUL, STFC, United Spirits, JK Cement, PVR, Tech M, Mindtree, NAM India, ICICI Sec, Infy, Reliance, Wipro, NIIT Tech, M&M FSL, MCX could do well, says Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.