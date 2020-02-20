Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for Sensex, Nifty; PMO holds meeting on 10 PSBs merger

S&P BSE Sensex ended 429 points or 1 per cent higher at 41,323 while NSE’s Nifty rallied 133 points or 1 per cent to settle at 12,126 points.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmark Sensex, Nifty could open positive on Thursday despite positive US markets and mixed Asian markets. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 429 points or 1 per cent higher at 41,323 while NSE’s Nifty rallied 133 points or 1 per cent to settle at 12,126 points. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 per cent. Buoyed by the cheaper yen, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.5 per cent. Markets in Australia and New Zealand minted record highs. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.84 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 29,348.03, the S&P 500 gained 15.86 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 3,386.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.44 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 9,817.18. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 127 points gain or 1.06 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,146-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have held a meeting on Wednesday on the proposed amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to create four larger lenders. Some of the anchor banks in the consolidation process were earlier asked to give presentations on their plans for the merger and how the entire amalgamation exercise was going to pan out. However, there was no official word on any such meeting.

Read More