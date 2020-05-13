Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests strong start for Sensex, Nifty; markets to cheer Rs 20 lakh cr relief package

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets are likely to cheer the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 with 210 points or 2.27 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,434 on the Singaporean Exchange. However, the major trigger for the markets would be the detailed plans for this mega package which will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in phases starting May 13. Investors will also wait for the announcements related to the lockdown phase 4, which is expected to have major easing on restrictions. The headline indices ended the Tuesday’s session with losses dragged by mainly RIL and banking stocks. Sensex lost 190.1 points or 0.6% to close at 31,371.12. The broader Nifty50 declined 0.4% or 42.65 points to close at 9,196.55.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37%, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 1.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.05%. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks fell after Fauci said that there was unlikely to be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.89%, the S&P 500 lost 2.05% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06%.

