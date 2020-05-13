Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests strong start for Sensex, Nifty; markets to cheer Rs 20 lakh cr relief package

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets are likely to cheer the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 with 210 points or 2.27 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,434 on the Singaporean Exchange. However, the major trigger for the markets would be the detailed plans for this mega package which will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in phases starting May 13. Investors will also wait for the announcements related to the lockdown phase 4, which is expected to have major easing on restrictions. The headline indices ended the Tuesday’s session with losses dragged by mainly RIL and banking stocks. Sensex lost 190.1 points or 0.6% to close at 31,371.12. The broader Nifty50 declined 0.4% or 42.65 points to close at 9,196.55.
Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37%, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 1.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.05%. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks fell after Fauci said that there was unlikely to be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.89%, the S&P 500 lost 2.05% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06%.
Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources – The overarching principle of ‘self-reliance’ mentioned by the Prime Minister in the need of the hour. #AatmanirbharBharat is the best way forward for our nation to shine in the 21st century. The 20 lakh crore economic package will help industries, MSMEs & the society to revive and thrive.
Compensating for the delay in announcing an economic package the PM has announced a Big Bazooka of Rs 20 lakh crores which is 10% of the GDP. This is impressive considering the fact that the average EM average relief, so far, is only 2.5% of GDP. The uniqueness of the package is that it has a grand vision beyond relief & stimulus. The package built on reforms relating to land, labour, liquidity and laws indicate that it aims to convert the present crisis into an opportunity to build a self reliant India. The package and the highly confident and stimulating articulation will be a major morale boost for the markets: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
India is clearly looking at a larger role in global supply chains by Making in India. While we wait for the fine print of the economic package, it is likely to prioritise sectors where there is a large domestic market and generate significant employment. We can also expect significant reforms impacting all stages of the value chain of these sectors from farm to consumer with the end objective of increasing ease of doing business. With the announcement of this package which is around 10% of GDP, India joins other large economies like the US and UK which have taken bold steps to counter the economic downturn. I am fairly confident that the package will leverage financial instruments like credit guarantees etc. so that the country’s fiscal situation is also factored in: Arindam Guha, Partner, Lead - Government and Public Services, Deloitte India
Even if the earlier announced package of Rs. 1.7 lac crore is included in the Rs 20 lac crore announced today, it is a substantial amount and in the league of USA, Germany, Japan, etc. The PM has suggested reforms to address concerns surrounding farmers, migrant workers, middle-class taxpayers and industry at large, which is extremely welcome. Equally important is the announcement of bold economic reforms which can have a much longer-term and broader impact. Emphasis on Land, Labour, Manufacturing and Infrastructure are suggestive of a structural shift for quantum economic growth. Lockdown 4.0 is likely to offer significant relaxations, now that there is comfort with the relative enhancement in medical capacity and preparedness for COVID-19: Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Group
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 with 210 points or 2.27 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,434 on the Singaporean Exchange