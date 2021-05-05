  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; eyes glued on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ahead of address

Updated: May 5, 2021 8:30:49 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues were mixed on Wednesday morning.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIndia VIX still sits near 23 levels. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices and broader markets fell on Tuesday, erasing all intra-day gains. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 48,253 while the Nifty 50 index was just below 14,500. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was hinting at a flat start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street witnessed a tech sell-off. NASDAQ closed deep in red, falling 1.88%, accompanied by a 0.67% fall in S&P 500. Dow Jones ended with gains. In Asia Hang Seng was up with gains while Chinese and Japanese markets remained closed.

Eyes will be glued in RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday morning. Dalal Street will keep a close eye on what the RBI chief says and if any market-moving announcements are made by Shaktikanta Das. The RBI has so far decided to keep rates unchanged at 4% and has maintained its accommodative stance. RBI Governor, during the last MPC meet, earlier in April had said that the second wave of coronavirus is the single biggest challenge to India’s economic recovery. 

    08:30 (IST)05 May 2021
    Dept of Telecommunications gives go ahead for 5G services trials; Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE not on list

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given the go-ahead for 5G trials in the country, though with some delay. As expected, Huawei and ZTE will not be participating in the forthcoming trials since telecom operators had submitted multiple applications and the Chinese firms were not marked on the priority list.

    08:08 (IST)05 May 2021
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media today

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to speak to the media today at 10 AM. Eyes will be glued on the RBI Governor and any key announcements that may dictate market movement.

    08:07 (IST)05 May 2021
    SGX Nifty hints a muted opening

    Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange hints at a flat opening for Dalal Street on Wednesday morning. Sensex and Nifty closed deep in red on Tuesday, erasing all intra-day gains.

    08:06 (IST)05 May 2021
    PLI scheme for IT hardware attracts 19 firms; Foxconn, Wistron, Dell apply

    Computer major Dell and contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Flextronics are among the 19 companies that have filed their applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, notified on March 3, 2021.

