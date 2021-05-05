Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; eyes glued on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ahead of address

India VIX still sits near 23 levels. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices and broader markets fell on Tuesday, erasing all intra-day gains. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 48,253 while the Nifty 50 index was just below 14,500. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was hinting at a flat start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street witnessed a tech sell-off. NASDAQ closed deep in red, falling 1.88%, accompanied by a 0.67% fall in S&P 500. Dow Jones ended with gains. In Asia Hang Seng was up with gains while Chinese and Japanese markets remained closed.

Eyes will be glued in RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday morning. Dalal Street will keep a close eye on what the RBI chief says and if any market-moving announcements are made by Shaktikanta Das. The RBI has so far decided to keep rates unchanged at 4% and has maintained its accommodative stance. RBI Governor, during the last MPC meet, earlier in April had said that the second wave of coronavirus is the single biggest challenge to India’s economic recovery.

