Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Modi govt approves Rs 2 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 sectors

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were yet again soaring to attain new highs on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 43,593 points while Nifty closed just below 12,750. IT and Pharmaceutical stocks rebounded after falling dramatically yesterday to help the indices close higher. SGX Nifty was hinting at a gap down opening, halting the eight day rally in domestic markets, as it was down over 50 points. Asian peers were trading flat but with a positive bias. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were up less than half a percent. KOSDAQ was up 0.53% but KOSPI was down in the red.

Marching on the mission of making in India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh crore of production linked incentives for 10 major manufacturing sectors. The government is looking to replicate the success it garnered from the PLI scheme for the mobile phone manufacturing sector. The ten select areas are Advance Chemistry Cell Battery; Electronic/Technology Products; Automobiles & Auto Components; Pharmaceuticals drugs; Telecom & Networking Products; Textile Products; Food Products; High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules; White Goods (ACs & LED); and Speciality Steel.

