Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat opening for D-Street; India, US close to a trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a 5-day gaining streak and analysts warn that domestic markets might witness profit booking soon.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices stare at a flat opening on Wednesday morning with the SGX Nifty trading just 1 point higher during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a 5-day gaining streak and analysts warn that domestic markets might witness profit booking soon. Financials have been surging, helping lift the equity markets higher. Foreign investors were again seen buying Indian stocks, with inflows inching up to Rs 2,265 crore on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, sold stocks worth Rs 727 crore.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the United States of America and India are inching closer to a trade deal after two years of negotiations. Speaking at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas virtual Summit, Piyush Goyal said that some pending matters need to be done away with. “I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” the Commerce Minister said. India and the US have been negotiating a trade deal with a view to plucking out the differences on trade issues to boost economic ties.

Read More