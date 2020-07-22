Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat opening for D-Street; India, US close to a trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices stare at a flat opening on Wednesday morning with the SGX Nifty trading just 1 point higher during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 enter Wednesday’s trading session on the back of a 5-day gaining streak and analysts warn that domestic markets might witness profit booking soon. Financials have been surging, helping lift the equity markets higher. Foreign investors were again seen buying Indian stocks, with inflows inching up to Rs 2,265 crore on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, sold stocks worth Rs 727 crore.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the United States of America and India are inching closer to a trade deal after two years of negotiations. Speaking at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas virtual Summit, Piyush Goyal said that some pending matters need to be done away with. “I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” the Commerce Minister said. India and the US have been negotiating a trade deal with a view to plucking out the differences on trade issues to boost economic ties.
Bajaj Holdings, Alembic Pharma, Jindal Steel, ICICI Securities, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, TTK Prestige, Rallis India, MTNL, and Heidelberg Cement are among companies which are scheduled to announce their June quarter results later in the day today.
Axis Bank reported in-line 1QFY21 earnings led by strong NII growth, controlled opex and sequential decline in provisions. Even PCR improved 580bp QoQ to 75%. Outstanding funded BB & below pool declined slightly to INR64.2b while moratorium book plummeted to 9.7%, which eased concerns on the asset quality outlook.~ Motilal Oswal
SGX Nifty has gained 19 points after trading flat during early trade. Stock markets in China, South Korea, and Thailand were in the green. Topix and Nikkei 225 were down in the red.
Domestic equity markets benchmarks, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after rising for the third consecutive trading session, are now set to open flat on Wednesday, on the back of mixed Asian cues and rising coronavirus cases. In the previous session, global equities cheered positive trial results of three coronavirus vaccines. Sentiments were further improved on the reports that the European Union leaders have approved a massive stimulus package to counter the economic impact of coronavirus.
Earnings season has surprised market participants so far. Today, Bajaj Auto, Dhanuka Agritech, Larsen & Toubro, and Rallis India will report their June quarter numbers.
Global stock markets rose on Tuesday after European leaders worked out a deal to support their virus-stricken economies. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after a day of gains in Asia, while US futures pointed to gains on Wall Street. The 27 EU leaders agreed to a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund after one of their longest summits ever. To cope with the biggest recession in its history, the EU will establish a 750 billion-euro ($858 billion) coronavirus fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the hardest-hit countries.
“I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there. I think another couple of calls and we should be able to solve that out," Goyal said.