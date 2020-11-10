Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Pfizer, BioNtech’s covid-19 vaccine news lifts spirits

Asian markets were mirroring global trends on Tuesday morning, with Hang Seng up over 1%, followed by Japanese equity markets.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices climbed to their all-time highs on Monday after the uncertainty around US Presidential Elections came to an end. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 42,597 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty finished at 12,461 levels. Now on a six-day gaining streak, Sensex and Nifty may look to make it seven days today with positive news flow of the coronavirus vaccine. Asian markets were mirroring global trends on Tuesday morning, with Hang Seng up over 1%, followed by Japanese equity markets. Shanghai Composite and KOSDAQ were trading in the red.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNtech said that a vaccine prepared by them for the coronavirus prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers. The news was well received across the globe. Although the trial data will need to be studied by experts and reviewed by peers, initial results seem positive. If all goes well the vaccine could still take months to be delivered across the globe. However, the positive news flow has given bulls a good enough reason to take indices higher.

Read More