Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty reclaims 17600, Zee Entertainment shares hit 10% upper circuit

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices rebounded from lows on Tuesday as bulls took over Dalal Street. Sensex jumped 773 points from intraday lows to end at 59,005 while the NSE Nifty 50 bounced 236 points to close at 17,562. Broader markets, except smallcap indices, mirrored the upmove. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in red, hinting at negative momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were largely negative during the early hours of trade after Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with losses during the previous session. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.
On the first day of sale, Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO was oversubscribed as retail investors subscribed to the issue heavily. At the end of the first day, the public issue was subscribed 16.57 times with retail investors subscribing their portion 31.36 times. Non-Institutional investors also oversubscribed their portion by 2.77 times while bids from qualified institutional buyers were largely muted. The Rs 171 crore initial public offering of the company, which is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and a fresh issue of equity shares. Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are being offered in the price band of Rs 165-175 per share.
BSE Sensex gained 61 points to trade at 59,066, while the Nifty 50 index jumped to reclaim 17600 on opening
A bullish market will witness short coverings causing sudden sharp upturns. There are reasons to believe that this happened yesterday when shorts created in anticipation of negative fallout from the Evergrande crisis were forced to cover. The sharp surge in Nifty by 235 points from lows yesterday is indicative of this. Even though the jury is still out on the final outcome of the woes of the Chinese realty major, the possibility is that the issue will be confined to China with no contagion on global markets. Today the market is likely to focus on the Fed message which is likely to give a timeline for taper. It is unlikely to be a market-moving message since markets have already discounted taper. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
After two days of sharp price correction, on Tuesday, the benchmark indices witnessed a sharp pullback rally from 17350/58300 support level. Post intraday correction, the Nifty took the support at 17326/58232 and reversed sharply. The intraday rally was largely supported by the Metal, Oil, and Gas and selective financial stocks. Whereas, despite strong momentum, Auto stocks witnessed selling pressure. Technically, the texture of the sharp reversal formation near 10 days SMA suggests a further uptrend from the current level.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s (ZEE) Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday morning. The move paves the way for Punit Goenka to retain his position as MD and CEO of ZEE group, fending off Invesco’s attempt to get him off the chair. The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd present and voting in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, unanimously provided an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) & ZEE,” the filing said.
Nifty futures were trading 9.50 points up at 17,571 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a cautious start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex surged 514 points or 0.88 per cent to end at 59,005 while the Nifty 50 index jumped 165 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 17,562. Asian stocks were trading mixed in early trade. Anlaysts say global cues would continue to influence market this week as all eyes are set on ECB and US Fed MPC outcome.
Nifty futures turned negative in trade, falling 34.50 points to 17,527 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. After two days of sharp correction, benchmark indices witnessed a sharp pull back rally while Nifty found support at 17326 to reverse the falling trend. Investors will continue to watch stock specific development, the ongoing Evergrande crisis, crude oil prices, rupee movement against dollar and other global cues. "Technically, the texture of the sharp reversal formation near the 10 day SMA suggests further uptrend from the current level. We are of the view that while the short-term trend still looks up, uncertain global market conditions could see the Nifty within the range of 17650-17450 levels. For day traders, as long as the index is trading above 17450, pullback rally is likely to continue up to 17600-17650 -17680 levels. On the flip side, index below 17430, the uptrend would be vulnerable," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO sailed through during the initial hour of the first day of bidding, getting oversubscribed on the back of strong interest from retail investors. The Rs 171-crore initial public offering of the company, which is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and a fresh issue of equity shares, opened today for subscription. Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) category private sector company in India, catering to four major segments of the Indian defence sector. At the end of the first day, the public issue was subscribed 16.57 times with retail investors subscribing their portion 31.36 times. Non-Institutional investors also oversubscribed their portion by 2.77 times while bids from qualified institutional buyers were largely muted.