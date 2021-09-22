Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty reclaims 17600, Zee Entertainment shares hit 10% upper circuit

Global cues were negative on Wednesday morning. (Image:REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices rebounded from lows on Tuesday as bulls took over Dalal Street. Sensex jumped 773 points from intraday lows to end at 59,005 while the NSE Nifty 50 bounced 236 points to close at 17,562. Broader markets, except smallcap indices, mirrored the upmove. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in red, hinting at negative momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were largely negative during the early hours of trade after Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with losses during the previous session. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall.

On the first day of sale, Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO was oversubscribed as retail investors subscribed to the issue heavily. At the end of the first day, the public issue was subscribed 16.57 times with retail investors subscribing their portion 31.36 times. Non-Institutional investors also oversubscribed their portion by 2.77 times while bids from qualified institutional buyers were largely muted. The Rs 171 crore initial public offering of the company, which is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and a fresh issue of equity shares. Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are being offered in the price band of Rs 165-175 per share.

