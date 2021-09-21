Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with gains ahead of opening; Paras Defence and Space IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets crashed on Monday, giving up their intra-day gains to end deep in red amid a global sell-off in equities. S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.89% lower at 58,490 points while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.07% lower at 17,397. Bank Nifty was also under the firm grip of bears, plummeting 1.76% while India VIX, the volatility index, skyrocketed 14.85%. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading with gains, hinting at positive momentum buildup ahead of the day’s trade. However, global stock markets were deep in red. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all closed over 1.7% lower while Asian stock indices mirrored the fall.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited IPO will open for subscription today. The company is looking to raise Rs 170.77 crore from the IPO, offering shares in the price band of Rs 165-175 per share of the face of Rs 10 each. The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 30 crore while the remaining is an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors. In the unlisted space, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 210 per share.
"Nifty has fallen sharply on Sept 20, raising fears of the beginning of an intermediate correction. 17303 is the next support for the Nifty, while 17444-17533 band could provide resistance on upmoves," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Nifty futures were trading 48.50 points or 0.28 per cent up at 17,422 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex was down 525 points or 0.89 per cent at 58,490 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 188 points or 1.07 per cent at 17,396. Asian stock markets were trading lower in the early trade on Tuesday, as mounting concerns from default of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande weighed on investors’ sentiments.
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Tuesday morning even as Asian markets traded with losses, mirroring Wall Street's fall.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO will open for subscription today where investors can bid for shares in the price band of Rs 165-175 per share. The issue will close on September 23.