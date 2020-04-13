Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 500 points, Nifty below 9,000; OPEC, Russia to cut crude oil production

Out of the 30 stocks that constitute the S&P BSE Sensex , only 6 were trading in the green with Bharti Airtel as the top gainer.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday, to resume trading after a three-day break. While the S&P BSE Sensex, shed over 500 points in the opening minutes to sit 30,577 points the broader NSE Nifty-50 opened 35 points down but fell further and tanked below the 9,000 mark in just the initial hour of trade, settling at 8,942 points. Out of the 30 stocks that constitute the S&P BSE Sensex, only 3 were trading in the green with Bharti Airtel as the top gainer, up by 1%. On the other end, Bajaj Finance was down the most, falling over 7%, followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the National Stock Exchange, Nifty media index was down the most, falling 0.89%; followed by the Nifty Private Bank index. Nifty Pharma continued its strong run trading up by 2.27%

Top oil-producing nations reached an agreement on Sunday to cut crude oil output to boost the plummeting oil prices. Oil prices have been tanking due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has seen demand slumping to new lows. Members of the oil cartel, OPEC led by Saudi Arabia and allied led by Russia met via video conference on Sunday in an effort to join hands to formulate a plan to stablise prices by cutting output. US President Donald Trump termed the deal as ‘great for all’. He took to Twitter to say that the deal will “save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the US”.