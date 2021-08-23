Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty soars ahead of opening; Nuvoco Vistas shares to list on stock exchanges today

Global cues were positive on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first trading session of the week, hoping to recoup some of the losses suffered during the previous few trading sessions. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 55,392 while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 16,450. SGX Nifty was trading more than 150 points higher ahead of the day’s trade, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive as Asian markets moved higher on Monday morning, rebounding from last week’s lows, mirroring Wall Street’s positive closing during the previous session.

Nuvoco Vistas will make its Dalal Street debut today. The Rs 5,000 crore IPO of the company subscribed 1.71 times earlier this month in the price band of Rs 560-570 per share. IPO investors will be watching the listing nervously after seeing the discounted listing of CarTrade Tech last Friday. In the grey market, shares of Nuvoco Vistas were trading at a discount last week. Nuvoco Vistas will join listed industry peers such as Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, and ACC on the stock exchanges.

