Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty soars ahead of opening; Nuvoco Vistas shares to list on stock exchanges today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first trading session of the week, hoping to recoup some of the losses suffered during the previous few trading sessions. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 55,392 while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 16,450. SGX Nifty was trading more than 150 points higher ahead of the day’s trade, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive as Asian markets moved higher on Monday morning, rebounding from last week’s lows, mirroring Wall Street’s positive closing during the previous session.
Nuvoco Vistas will make its Dalal Street debut today. The Rs 5,000 crore IPO of the company subscribed 1.71 times earlier this month in the price band of Rs 560-570 per share. IPO investors will be watching the listing nervously after seeing the discounted listing of CarTrade Tech last Friday. In the grey market, shares of Nuvoco Vistas were trading at a discount last week. Nuvoco Vistas will join listed industry peers such as Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements, and ACC on the stock exchanges.
Highlights
Infosys could be in action today as the company faces heat from the government officials for its failure to offer seamless operation of the Income Tax portal. The same was unavailable for two straight days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh today.
SGX Nifty is up 170 points ahead of the day's opening bell. SGX Nifty has extended its gains from being 140 points higher earlier in the day.
Nifty started the previous week on a flat note and traded with extreme volatility on either side throughout the week. However, Friday's sell-off dragged index lower to end near low's. Nifty closed at 16451 with a loss of 79 points on a weekly basis.
The Benchmark index has formed a bearish harami candlestick pattern in the weekly time frame at the all-time high levels, the bearish pattern will be confirmed when the prices will close below the harami pattern. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has dropped sharply from its overbought levels and currently reading at 65 levels with bearish crossover on the daily interval.
SGX Nifty was up more than 170 points on Monday morning ahead of the day's trade. Asian stock markets were sitting in the green.
Amid a raging row over the hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, NITI Aayog is learnt to have proposed a formula whereby the two motor fuels and electricity could be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) in one go, without causing much Centre-state tussle. According to the think-tank’s formula, the Centre would compensate the states for potential revenue losses on account of shifting electricity – which is currently being taxed by the states exclusively – to GST for about six years.
The Indian stock market will see the listing of Nuvoco Vistas today. The Rs 5,000-crore Nuvoco Vistas IPO got 1.71 times subscription, and was available at a price band of Rs 560-570 per share. In the primary market, Nuvoco shares were seen trading at discount to IPO price. Nuvoco shares were trading at Rs 556, a discount of 2.5 per cent in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.
