Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open strong; Nureca shares to list on stock exchanges today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open on a strong footing on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 219 points or 1.48 per cent higher at 15,025 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex zoomed 1,030 points or 2.07 per cent to 50,782, while the broader Nifty 50 index surged 280 points to settle at 14,988. Asia stocks were seen trading higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.61 per cent and the Topix index also gained 1.41 per cent. US stocks on Wall Street ended higher in overnight trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments calmed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.14 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.99 per cent. The Dow and the S&P 500 set for their best month since November.

The 100-crore Nureca initial public offering (IPO), which received nearly 40 times subscription, is set to make its share market debut on Thursday. during February 15-17, 2021. The home healthcare and wellness products seller issue was sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece.

