Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Niti Aayog committee official says $5 trn economy too idealistic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Following the jittery global cues domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted massive losses on Monday amid a spike in new infections from coronavirus outside China. S&P BSE Sensex ended 806 points or 1.96 per cent lower at 40,363, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled below the crucial 11,850-mark, at 11,838, down 242 points or 2 per cent. Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped another 0.2 per cent, having already fallen 2.5 per cent on Monday. Australia lost 1.8 per cent. On Wall Street, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,031.61 points, or 3.56 per cent, to 27,960.8, the S&P 500 lost 111.86 points, or 3.35 per cent, to 3,225.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71 per cent, to 9,221.28.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap up opening for the broader index in India, with a 57.50 points gain or 0.49 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,878.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The government’s target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds “too idealistic”, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of India’s economic performance, she said. “For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic,” said Bindu Dalmia, chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy at Niti Aayog.
India’s domestic natural gas prices are set to nearly halve to 10Y lows of $2/mmbtu over the next year. SOE E&Ps will suffer and users like IGL, MGL & GAIL will benefit but perhaps these pre-deregulation levels will prompt the govt. to fix the gas price framework that it instituted soon after it took office in 2014. ONGC & OINL, where $1 adds ~15% to EPS, would have the most to gain from such a miracle.
ARBP announced that the US FDA has now rescinded the VAI issued to its Unit-IV sterile manufacturing facility within three days of its issuance, and has indicated that the Nov’19 inspection is still open, with the status under review. The development is unprecedented, given that the rescindment was virtually within three days of the VAI grant, and we go back to our base assumption of an OAI status for Unit-IV. We expect the stock to react sharply, particularly given the 20% stock price rally on the back of the VAI announcement.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,160.90 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 516 crore on a net basis on Monday, as per the NSE data.
We expect the markets to be choppy in the near term as global sentiments continue to remain muted. In addition, F&O expiry could also induce some volatility during the week. On an optimistic note, any positive outcome from the US president’s India visit in terms of strategic partnership/trade deal could possibly cheer the Indian markets, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Indian markets could open minorly in the positive today despite sharp fall in US indices overnight and mixed Asian markets today. Indian markets corrected sharply on Monday after a gap down opening. Continued selling pressure pulled the main index lower. The weakness came on the back of weak global cues as there were reports of a number of coronavirus cases outside China. The Nifty lost 251.45 points or 2.08% to close at 11,829.4. Technically, the Nifty has broken the crucial supports of 11908 and trended lower. The Nifty could now head towards the next major supports of 11749 in the near term. Any pullback rallies could find resistance at 11992, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities