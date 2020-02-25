Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; Niti Aayog committee official says $5 trn economy too idealistic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Following the jittery global cues domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted massive losses on Monday amid a spike in new infections from coronavirus outside China. S&P BSE Sensex ended 806 points or 1.96 per cent lower at 40,363, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled below the crucial 11,850-mark, at 11,838, down 242 points or 2 per cent. Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped another 0.2 per cent, having already fallen 2.5 per cent on Monday. Australia lost 1.8 per cent. On Wall Street, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,031.61 points, or 3.56 per cent, to 27,960.8, the S&P 500 lost 111.86 points, or 3.35 per cent, to 3,225.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.31 points, or 3.71 per cent, to 9,221.28.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap up opening for the broader index in India, with a 57.50 points gain or 0.49 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,878.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The government’s target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds “too idealistic”, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of India’s economic performance, she said. “For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic,” said Bindu Dalmia, chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy at Niti Aayog.

