Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to see gap down opening; FM Sitharaman to meet heads of merging banks on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged their worst single-day fall on Monday following global markets as crude oil prices went into free fall plunging 30% after Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut prices and raise output. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1941 points or 5.17 per cent lower at 35,634, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 538 points or 4.90 per cent at 10,451 points on Monday. Asian stocks fell amid growing skepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down 0.04 per cent. Australian shares slid 1.31 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei index erased early losses to rise 0.24 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89 per cent, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 gained 135.67 points, or 4.94 per cent, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 393.58 points, or 4.95 per cent, to 8,344.25.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading lower by 44 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,402 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four. According to sources, the finance minister will review planning and preparedness of merging banks on March 12.

