Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to see gap down opening; FM Sitharaman to meet heads of merging banks on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty logged their worst single-day fall on Monday following global markets as crude oil prices went into free fall plunging 30% after Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut prices and raise output. S&P BSE Sensex ended 1941 points or 5.17 per cent lower at 35,634, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 538 points or 4.90 per cent at 10,451 points on Monday. Asian stocks fell amid growing skepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down 0.04 per cent. Australian shares slid 1.31 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei index erased early losses to rise 0.24 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89 per cent, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 gained 135.67 points, or 4.94 per cent, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 393.58 points, or 4.95 per cent, to 8,344.25.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading lower by 44 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,402 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four. According to sources, the finance minister will review planning and preparedness of merging banks on March 12.
Highlights
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said its aboard has approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year 2019-20. The company in a regulatory filing said that “the interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to the equity shareholders of the company” existing as on March 20, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.
Read full story
Yes Bank customers can now make payments towards credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts as the lender has enabled inward IMPS/NEFT services. “Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation,” Yes Bank tweeted today.
Read full story
On Wall Street all three major indexes jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday, one day after US equities markets suffered their biggest one-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89 per cent, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 gained 135.67 points, or 4.94 per cent, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 393.58 points, or 4.95 per cent, to 8,344.25.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading lower by 44 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,402 on the Singaporean Exchange.