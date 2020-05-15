Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; agri, housing stocks to remain in focus

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Sensex and Nifty with 46 points or 0.50 per cent loss

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled with losses on Thursday on the back of weak global markets. The 30-share Sensex plunged 885 points or 2.77 per cent to end at 31,123, while the broader Nifty 50 index declined 241 points or 2.57 per cent to close the session at 9,142. Asian stock markets were trading mixed as investors awaited the release of China’s industrial production data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.05%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dropped 0.11%. Shanghai Composite gained 0.10%. Shares in Australia saw gains, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.69%. Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.61% to end at 23,622.19 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%, to 2,852.63. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.92% to 8,944.66.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Sensex and Nifty with 46 points or 0.50 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,107 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Ruling out any impact of stimulus on the price situation, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic has severely dented the demand for non-essential or discretionary goods, creating deflationary conditions. He also said that a good part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package is designed in a manner that the fiscal deficit remains under control, according to PTI.

