Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open subdued; FM proposes to consider rationalisation of GST rates once a year

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped four-day gains on Friday amid rising coronavirus death toll and economic damage. The SGX Nifty Futures were trading 18.50 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 12,066 in the early trade indicating a tepid start for the Indian bourses on Monday. Market participants are expected to keep tabs on macroeconomic data, coronavirus outbreak and Delhi poll results during the week. On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex ended 178 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 41,128.04, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,086.40, down 51.55 points or 0.42 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.67 per cent to 29,182.58. The S&P 500 dropped 0.26 per cent to 3,337.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.14 per cent at 9,559.00. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.4 per cent and Australian shares eased 0.5 per cent .
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has ‘literally’ proposed to the GST Council to consider rationalisation of GST rates once a year and not every three months as was the trend so far. “In GST, you have entered into a certain level of rates. Every change in it leads to refund issues. We have discussed in the GST Council, and now we literally proposed to the GST Council, not formally, it is a part of our small discussion, we said that can we consider a situation where once a year alone you do any rate rationalisation, reduction or increase. Not every three months,” the finance minister said.
Highlights
Indian markets could open flat to negative following negative US markets on Friday and largely negative Asian markets today. Wall Street fell from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally as investors digested the monthly U.S. jobs report and braced for the next coronavirus developments, but stocks still posted solid gains for the week. The S&P 500 recorded its biggest weekly percentage increase in eight months and the Nasdaq tallied its biggest weekly rise in more than a year. After showing a sharp rise in the last four sessions, the Nifty slipped into a profit booking mode on Friday and closed the day lower. The Nifty declined today 39.6 points or 0.33% to close at 12,098.35. Among stocks under coverage, Trent, Ashok Leyland, VBL, BPCL could do well, says Deepak Jasani Head of Retail Research HDFC Securities.
Nifty has created strong bullish Piercing candlestick formation on the weekly chart whereas, on a daily basis it has created bearish engulfing candlestick pattern. So, going forward markets will continue to receive buying support near to 12000 levels. It is advisable to keep buying interest in the Market with stop loss below 11950 levels, says Vishal Wagh, Research Head, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD