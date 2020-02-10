Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open subdued; FM proposes to consider rationalisation of GST rates once a year

Market participants are expected to keep tabs on macroeconomic data, coronavirus outbreak and Delhi poll results during the week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped four-day gains on Friday amid rising coronavirus death toll and economic damage. The SGX Nifty Futures were trading 18.50 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 12,066 in the early trade indicating a tepid start for the Indian bourses on Monday. Market participants are expected to keep tabs on macroeconomic data, coronavirus outbreak and Delhi poll results during the week. On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex ended 178 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 41,128.04, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 12,086.40, down 51.55 points or 0.42 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.67 per cent to 29,182.58. The S&P 500 dropped 0.26 per cent to 3,337.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.14 per cent at 9,559.00. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.4 per cent and Australian shares eased 0.5 per cent .

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has ‘literally’ proposed to the GST Council to consider rationalisation of GST rates once a year and not every three months as was the trend so far. “In GST, you have entered into a certain level of rates. Every change in it leads to refund issues. We have discussed in the GST Council, and now we literally proposed to the GST Council, not formally, it is a part of our small discussion, we said that can we consider a situation where once a year alone you do any rate rationalisation, reduction or increase. Not every three months,” the finance minister said.