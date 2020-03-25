Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open flat to negative; FM Sitharaman promises economic relief package soon

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 143 points or 1.82 per cent loss

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty witnessed some recovery on Tuesday after Union Finance Minister said that economic package will be announced sooner than later. S&P BSE Sensex ended 692 points or 2.67 per cent higher at 26,674, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 7,801, up 191 points or 2.51 per cent. Asian shares also extended gains on Wednesday tracking Wall Street as US Congress appeared closer to passing $2 trillion stimulus package to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3 per cent with Australian shares rising 4.5 per cent and South Korean shares gaining 4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 2 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37% to end at 20,704.91 points, while the S&P 500 jumped 9.38% to 2,447.33. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 8.12% to 7,417.86.

Announcing the raft of decisions, which contain relief to both companies and individuals, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also pledged a broader economic relief package soon. “No move to impose financial emergency, as was claimed by some reports,” the minister said, asserting the government’s ability as well as willingness to deal the situation appropriately.

