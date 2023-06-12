Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.28% during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,662, indicating a positive opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, domestic indices closed in the red, after opening in the positive territory on Friday. The market gave up its gains in early trade and ended near the day’s low. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 66 points to 18,568 and BSE Sensex slipped 0.33% to 62,641.

The S&P 500 increased by 0.11%, marking a four-week winning streak and a weekly advance of 0.38%, the longest streak since July-August 2022. The Nasdaq Composite recorded its seventh consecutive week of gains, with a daily increase of 0.16% and a weekly rise of 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.13%, resulting in a weekly gain of 0.33%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 12 June, 2023