Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.28% during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,662, indicating a positive opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, domestic indices closed in the red, after opening in the positive territory on Friday. The market gave up its gains in early trade and ended near the day’s low. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 66 points to 18,568 and BSE Sensex slipped 0.33% to 62,641.
The S&P 500 increased by 0.11%, marking a four-week winning streak and a weekly advance of 0.38%, the longest streak since July-August 2022. The Nasdaq Composite recorded its seventh consecutive week of gains, with a daily increase of 0.16% and a weekly rise of 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.13%, resulting in a weekly gain of 0.33%.
“Volatility for the Indian Rupee could remain low in the first half of week, but in the latter half volatility could again be on the rise following the release of a major central bank policy statement. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.20 and 83.05.”
– Gaurang Somaiya, FX and Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Nifty faces an immediate hurdle in the zone of 18,810-18,750 ahead of the all-time pivotal resistance at 18,777. The resistance zone formerly marked exhaustion ahead of the prior declining trend from the ATH of 18,777 to 16,828. The current move has been arrested near the resistance zone and formed a bearish harami candle pattern coupled with the RSI on the daily timeframe diverging against the price and the Midcap and Smallcaps cooling off after peaking in the overbought zone.”
– Stoxbox
“Despite positive global cues, Indian equities are witnessing profit booking at higher levels and seem to be taking a pause after Nifty saw a run-up of ~7% over the last two months. However, the overall structure remains positive with Nifty gradually moving towards its previous lifetime high,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFSL.
“A busy week lies ahead with meetings from the Fed, ECB, and BoJ, as well as key data from the US on inflation and retail sales will be released. DXY continues to find major resistance at 104.40. Oil prices cooled off while eyes continue to remain on USDCNH pair. For USDINR, 82.35 acts as a support while 82.65 a resistance.”
– Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank.
“Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of domestic inflation data for May, which is anticipated to show a cooling down from the current level of 4.7%. Global cues will also play a significant role in shaping the market trend, with investors closely monitoring the outcomes of the FOMC meeting and the US inflation print.”
– Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading largely in the red, with a few outliers. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component declined 0.26% and 0.04% in trade respectively, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.25% while South Korea’s Kospi sank 0.29%. The Taiwan Weighted index edged up 0.33%.
“Sustained buying by FPIs has lifted the Nifty by around 10% from the March lows and consequently, valuations, viewed from the short term perspective, have become challenging. Therefore, FPI are likely to slowdown in the coming days. They are likely to continue buying in financials and autos since the prospects of these sectors look promising.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
