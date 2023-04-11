08:51 (IST) 11 Apr 2023

Investors eye Q4 earnings

“Investors will now await the earnings outcome of the March quarter which will start trickling in from this week. The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities.