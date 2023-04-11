Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened in the green on Tuesday, extending a six-day gaining streak. Nifty opened at 17,704.8, but pared some of its pre-open gains to trade at 17,676, while Sensex is at the 60,022.54 level, up by 176 points. The banking stocks index, Bank Nifty gained 0.66% to trade at 41,106, with private lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank leading the gains.
Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex ended the morning's pre-open session firmly in the green, continuing to extend the six day winning streak. Nifty settled 80.8 points higher at 17,704.8, while the 30-stock Sensex closed at 60,028.6, up by 0.3%.
“The presence of critical overhead resistance and the emergence of minor weakness from the highs could indicate further consolidation or a minor downward correction for the Nifty in the coming sessions from near 17,650-17,700 levels,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
“Volume profile indicates Index has a strong support around 17,400-17,450 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI observed at 17,700 followed by 17,800 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 17,500 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
“The markets are likely to see gap up opening; SGX Nifty is 37 points higher compared to previous spot Nifty closing. Asian Markets are trading in the green as Nikkei and Hang Seng are trading with gains of 1.4% and 1% respectively,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities.
“Investors will now await the earnings outcome of the March quarter which will start trickling in from this week. The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth Rs 882.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased equities worth Rs 351.50 crore on 10 April, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded primarily in the green as Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded up, higher by 1.36%. South Korea’s Kospi soared 0.87% in its first hour of trade. China’s Shanghai Composite traded mildly lower by 0.18% while the Shenzhen Component added 0.1%.
U.S. stock indexes clawed back from steep losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday’s employment report and prepared for an eventful week of inflation data and bank earnings, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 0.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.03%.