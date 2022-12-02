Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red amid mixed weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at negative open for the domestic share market as Nifty futures traded 50 pts or 0.26% lower at 18925 on the Singapore Exchange. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday, while Wall Street indices ended mixed overnight ahead of a key jobs report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.48% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.26% in the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.15% lower. In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.56%, the S&P 500 declined 0.08%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

The Central government on Thursday further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification. In the fortnightly revision of windfall profit tax, the government also cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 8 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess.

