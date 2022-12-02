Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red amid mixed weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at negative open for the domestic share market as Nifty futures traded 50 pts or 0.26% lower at 18925 on the Singapore Exchange. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday, while Wall Street indices ended mixed overnight ahead of a key jobs report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.48% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.26% in the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.15% lower. In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.56%, the S&P 500 declined 0.08%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.13%.
The Central government on Thursday further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification. In the fortnightly revision of windfall profit tax, the government also cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 8 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“According to the volume profile, 18,650 may operate as strong support for Nifty, while 19,000 may act as an instant challenge. Bank Nifty, on the other hand, has support at 42,900 levels and resistance at 43,800.”
– Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
“GST inflows in November 2022 recorded a healthy 11% expansion over November 2021, and printed in line with our expectations. The sequential dip in collections in November 2022 relative to October 2022, reflects the boost from quarter end payments in the latter month, as the inflows in each month pertain to the activity in the previous month. Moreover, while festive spending is assessed to have been high in October 2022, the generation of GST e-way bills had moderated sequentially given a higher number of holidays in that month.”
– Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA
According to OI data, the highest call OI was observed at 19000, followed by 18900 strike price, while the greatest put OI was observed at 18800 strike price. The Nifty Put Call Ratio is at 1.04. According to Bank Nifty OI data, the largest OI was observed on the call side at 43500, followed by 43400 strike price, while the highest OI was observed on the put side at 43000 strike price.
“The Bank Nifty index faced range-bound trading between 43,000-43,500 levels where the bulls and the bears were active. The index to resume the up move must surpass the level of 43,500 on the upside on a closing basis. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with strong support at the 43,000-42,800 zone.”
– Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
“Sectorally, IT, PSU Bank, Realty and Metals were witnessing strength. Realty sector saw some traction after news reports suggested property registration picking up in Mumbai and stamp duty collection scaled to new peak in November. IT and Metals witnessed buying interest with signs of improving global environment. Auto sector saw some selling on back mixed monthly sales numbers. Nifty after moving up by 4% in last 8 sessions can witness some consolidation around the 19k mark. Expect momentum to continue in global sector like IT and Metals. Also real estate, cement and building material stocks are expected to do well on the back of strong housing demand.”
– Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 2,664.98 crore on 1 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the three securities under the NSE F&O ban list for 2 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.