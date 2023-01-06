Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex might see muted opening; US markets close in red, Asian stocks up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty might see a flat to negative start as hinted by the SGX Nifty, which was trading mildly lower.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher as the US Fed signaled further rate hikes ahead.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty might see a flat to negative start as hinted by the SGX Nifty, which was trading mildly lower. Nifty Futures were down by 4 points on the Singaporean Exchange, at 18,061. Overnight, Wall Street‘s indices wiped off the previous day’s gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02%, the S&P 500 shed 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.47%. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher as the US Fed signaled further rate hikes ahead. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Topix inched up 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.75%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.6%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was marginally up, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.1%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 6 January 2023 08:17 (IST) 6 Jan 2023 Crude oil rises Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery. Brent crude futures had climbed 75 cents, or 1.0%, to $78.59 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $73.61 a barrel. 08:02 (IST) 6 Jan 2023 FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 194.09 crore on 5 January, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:02 (IST) 6 Jan 2023 Wall Street overnight Overnight in the US, stocks fell and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02%, the S&P 500 shed 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.47%. All three Wall Street averages are on track to notch five weeks of losses. ALSO READ 08:01 (IST) 6 Jan 2023 Asian market watch Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher as the US Fed signaled further rate hikes ahead. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Topix inched up 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.75%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was marginally up, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.1%.