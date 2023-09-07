Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex might see muted open, GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to open flat as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded 0.04% higher during Thursday’s early trading session at 19,632. Meanwhile, the Asian markets were trading in the red on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite was down by 0.47%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.29. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was also trading lower by 0.70%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a 0.57% drop, the S&P 500 saw a 0.70% decrease, and the Nasdaq index tumbled 1.06%.