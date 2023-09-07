scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex might see muted open, GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to open flat as the GIFT Nifty traded flat during Thursday’s early trading session. The Asian markets traded in the red on Wednesday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to open flat as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded 0.04% higher during Thursday’s early trading session at 19,632. Meanwhile, the Asian markets were trading in the red on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite was down by 0.47%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.29. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was also trading lower by 0.70%.

08:24 (IST) 7 Sep 2023
Wall Street overnight

Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a 0.57% drop, the S&P 500 saw a 0.70% decrease, and the Nasdaq index tumbled 1.06%.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 08:06 IST

