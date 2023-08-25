Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.17% higher during Friday’s early trading session at 19,326, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed in the red on Thursday, erasing all morning gains. After touching an intraday high of 19,584.45, the NSE index crashed over 1% or 200 points to settle at 19,386.70. Sensex settled lower by 180 points at 65,252.34.
“The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. Optimism in the domestic market was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments were reversed in other major sectors, likely influenced by the prevailing global uncertainties. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience, and the decline in bond yields facilitated a resurgence in foreign investor buying momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The National Stock Exchange has GMR Airports Infrastructure, GMR Airports Infrastructure, RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, GNFC, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Metropolis Healthcare and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 25 August.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,524.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 5,796.61 crore on 24 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.5% higher, also lifted by Nvidia's bullish outlook. Still, the index is down about 8% so far this month due to weakness in China's economy and yuan, as well as some gloomy factory readings from Japan, which also left sentiment fragile. China stocks also rebounded on Thursday, however, with the blue-chip CSI300 index advancing 0.7%.
The three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 1% each on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and as investors were nervous ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 decreased by 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9%.