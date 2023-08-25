scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open muted, GIFT Nifty flat; Asia, US markets in red, Fed chair speech eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity blue-chip benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex might open flat today as GIFT Nifty traded muted.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 1.1%, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.9% on Thursday.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.17% higher during Friday’s early trading session at 19,326, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed in the red on Thursday, erasing all morning gains. After touching an intraday high of 19,584.45, the NSE index crashed over 1% or 200 points to settle at 19,386.70. Sensex settled lower by 180 points at 65,252.34. 

“The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. Optimism in the domestic market was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments were reversed in other major sectors, likely influenced by the prevailing global uncertainties. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience, and the decline in bond yields facilitated a resurgence in foreign investor buying momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

08:24 (IST) 25 Aug 2023
F&O ban

The National Stock Exchange has GMR Airports Infrastructure, GMR Airports Infrastructure, RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, GNFC, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Metropolis Healthcare and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 25 August.

07:42 (IST) 25 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,524.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 5,796.61 crore on 24 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

07:41 (IST) 25 Aug 2023
Asian markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.5% higher, also lifted by Nvidia's bullish outlook. Still, the index is down about 8% so far this month due to weakness in China's economy and yuan, as well as some gloomy factory readings from Japan, which also left sentiment fragile. China stocks also rebounded on Thursday, however, with the blue-chip CSI300 index advancing 0.7%.

07:41 (IST) 25 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 1% each on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and as investors were nervous ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 decreased by 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9%.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 07:41 IST

