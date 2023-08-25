10:57 (IST) 25 Aug 2023

Fed Chair speech effect on gold

Gold prices are still up around 0.80% so far this week and are on track to register their first weekly gain in the previous four weeks ahead of a key speech by the Federal Reserve Chair at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, where he’s expected to offer clues on the interest-rate outlook. We expect gold prices to fluctuate in range before the Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. Volatility will likely expand post-event. Comex spot gold has support at $1895 and resistance at $1945. The MCX Gold October future is expected to trade in a range of 58450 to 59080.

– Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.