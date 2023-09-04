Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.03% higher during Monday’s early trading session at 19,553, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, the Sensex closed above the 65,300 mark, while the Nifty topped 19,400 by close. Sectors like metals, energy, automotive, and banking all saw gains, whereas healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks faced some downward pressure.
“Domestic markets made significant gains, buoyed by favourable global cues, a higher-than-expected domestic manufacturing PMI, and positive GDP growth data. This robust economic outlook propelled key manufacturing sectors to lead the rally, while strong sales figures generated increased interest in auto stocks. The positive opening in global markets provided additional momentum for investor sentiment, particularly as US PCE inflation aligned with expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Oil prices ticked up in Asian morning trade on Monday, as market sentiment was buoyed by positive China and U.S. economic data, as well as expectations of ongoing crude supply cuts from major producers.
The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday after a jump in unemployment cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month, while shares of streaming firms tumbled due to a rate dispute between Disney and Charter Communications.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33%, the S&P 500 increased by 0.18%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.02% on Friday.