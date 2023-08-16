Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was flat during Wednesday’s early trading session, down by 0.5 points at 19,474, indicating a tepid opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Tuesday, the equity benchmarks were closed on account of Independence Day. Prior to that, on Monday, Nifty 50 and Sensex closed flat. Nifty 50 gained 0.03% to close at 19,434.55, while Sensex settled at 65,401.92, clocking a gain of 0.12%.
“Following weak performances in Asian markets, the domestic indices commenced the day with a negative bias, prompted by discouraging domestic industrial data along with concerns over demand from China. However, the indices managed to recover from their initial losses, ending the day on a relatively neutral note. India’s wholesale inflation persisted in negative territory, albeit moderating to -1.36%, as the decline in fuel prices was counterbalanced by higher food costs. India’s CPI inflation, due to be released today, is anticipated to exceed the RBI’s tolerance level of 6% due to mounting pressure from elevated food prices,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms are intact on the daily chart. Monday's low of 19,257 could now be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. Hence any attempt of upside bounce from here could find strong resistance at 19,600 levels (down sloping trend line). Immediate support is placed at 19,250,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
India Cements, GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Granules India, ZEEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Balrampur Chini Mills securities are on the NSE F&O ban list for 16 August.
FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 2,324.23 crore, while DIIs added shares worth net Rs 1,460.90 crore on 14 August.
Wall Street's main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders, according to Reuters. S&P 500 gave up 1.14%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 1.16%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.02%.