Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was flat during Wednesday’s early trading session, down by 0.5 points at 19,474, indicating a tepid opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Tuesday, the equity benchmarks were closed on account of Independence Day. Prior to that, on Monday, Nifty 50 and Sensex closed flat. Nifty 50 gained 0.03% to close at 19,434.55, while Sensex settled at 65,401.92, clocking a gain of 0.12%.

“Following weak performances in Asian markets, the domestic indices commenced the day with a negative bias, prompted by discouraging domestic industrial data along with concerns over demand from China. However, the indices managed to recover from their initial losses, ending the day on a relatively neutral note. India’s wholesale inflation persisted in negative territory, albeit moderating to -1.36%, as the decline in fuel prices was counterbalanced by higher food costs. India’s CPI inflation, due to be released today, is anticipated to exceed the RBI’s tolerance level of 6% due to mounting pressure from elevated food prices,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

