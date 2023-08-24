Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained on open. Nifty 50 opened above the 19,500 level, at 19,535.15 while Sensex gained around 300 points to start the session at 65,722.5. The broader markets traded largely in the green as the smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. Fear gauge India VIX sank 6%. Sectorally, there were no laggards as Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Media and others traded with sharp gains. ICICI Bank, Infosys and L&T led the gains in the BSE Sensex-30 index.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 has led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 bp to 4.19%. This might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of EMs like India. The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The domestic indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, saw gains at the opening. Nifty 50 began above the 19,500 mark, at 19,535.15, and Sensex rose by approximately 300 points, commencing the session at 65,722.5.
“We believe that Indian markets will celebrate the historic feat of India becoming the first country in the world to land a spacecraft (Chandrayaan-3) successfully on the Moon's South Pole, lauding the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for this momentous achievement. Moreover, IT stocks would be in focus following strong Nvidia quarterly results.”
– Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 125.03 crore on 23 August.
The National Stock Exchange has Sun TV, Manappuram Finance, PNB, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, GNFC, BHEL, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 24 August.
Reliance Retail Ventures announced that it will receive a funding of Rs 8,278 crore by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) through a wholly-owned subsidiary. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.278 lakh crore
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday as weak manufacturing data in major economies outweighed optimism around a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks.
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday as shares of Nvidia gained ahead of quarterly results from the company whose chips are widely used for artificial intelligence (AI) computing, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 increased by 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6%.