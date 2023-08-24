09:25 (IST) 24 Aug 2023

Factors contributing to gains

“Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 has led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 bp to 4.19%. This might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of EMs like India. The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term.”

– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.