scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty tops 19500, Sensex up 250 pts; metal stocks shine, Adani group shares gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened in the green as global cues were favourable.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.5% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose by 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained on open. Nifty 50 opened above the 19,500 level, at 19,535.15 while Sensex gained around 300 points to start the session at 65,722.5. The broader markets traded largely in the green as the smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. Fear gauge India VIX sank 6%. Sectorally, there were no laggards as Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty Media and others traded with sharp gains. ICICI Bank, Infosys and L&T led the gains in the BSE Sensex-30 index.

Read More
Read Less
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

09:25 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
Factors contributing to gains

“Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 has led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 bp to 4.19%. This might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of EMs like India. The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term.”

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

09:21 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
Markets at open

The domestic indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, saw gains at the opening. Nifty 50 began above the 19,500 mark, at 19,535.15, and Sensex rose by approximately 300 points, commencing the session at 65,722.5.

09:12 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
Factors to drive markets

“We believe that Indian markets will celebrate the historic feat of India becoming the first country in the world to land a spacecraft (Chandrayaan-3) successfully on the Moon's South Pole, lauding the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for this momentous achievement. Moreover, IT stocks would be in focus following strong Nvidia quarterly results.”

–  Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.

09:09 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 125.03 crore on 23 August.

09:09 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has Sun TV, Manappuram Finance, PNB, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, GNFC, BHEL, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 24 August.

08:07 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
RIL shares in focus

Reliance Retail Ventures announced that it will receive a funding of Rs 8,278 crore by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) through a wholly-owned subsidiary. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.278 lakh crore

08:06 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
Crude oil

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Thursday as weak manufacturing data in major economies outweighed optimism around a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks.

08:06 (IST) 24 Aug 2023
Wall Street closes higher

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday as shares of Nvidia gained ahead of quarterly results from the company whose chips are widely used for artificial intelligence (AI) computing, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 increased by 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6%.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 08:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS