15:51 (IST) 24 Aug 2023

Mid- and small-cap shares demonstrate resilience

“The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. Optimism in the domestic market was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments were reversed in other major sectors, likely influenced by the prevailing global uncertainties. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience, and the decline in bond yields facilitated a resurgence in foreign investor buying momentum.”

– Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.