Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.22% higher during Monday’s early trading session at 19,279, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed in the red on Friday. Sensex tanked over 350 points to close at 64,886.51, while Nifty 50 slipped 0.62% to end trade at 19,265.80.
“The domestic market experienced another week of losses as investor sentiment was influenced by the Jackson Hole meeting outcome. Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from Fed officials to gauge the future prospects of rate hikes. Despite a slight softening due to a weak US PMI, US bond yields remained elevated. The US Manufacturing PMI, registering at 47 against an expected 49.3, sparked hopes for an extended rate hike pause. Sectors closely tied to the Western economy, like IT and pharma, experienced increased volatility, while domestically-focused mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience and gained momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Key index heavyweight Reliance Industries is gearing up for its 46th annual general meeting (AGM), which will drive domestic cues for the forthcoming week. The AGM, to be held today, follows closely on the heels of Jio Financial Services making its market debut and the Qatar Investment Authority's purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).
U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an increase of 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.9% on Friday.
The National Stock Exchange has Escorts Kubota, SUN TV, GMR Airports Infrastructure, RBL Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, India Cements and BHEL securities on its F&O ban list for 28 August.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 4,638.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 1,414.35 crore on 25 August.
Oil prices ticked higher on Monday, along with equity markets, after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further U.S. interest rate hikes that could dampen fuel demand.
Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region surged in trade on Monday as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.
Chinese indices Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component jumped 5% and 5.63% respectively. Japan's Nikkei-225 added 1.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 3.16%. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.85% while the Taiwan index rose by 0.34%.