Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.22% higher during Monday’s early trading session at 19,279, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks closed in the red on Friday. Sensex tanked over 350 points to close at 64,886.51, while Nifty 50 slipped 0.62% to end trade at 19,265.80.

“The domestic market experienced another week of losses as investor sentiment was influenced by the Jackson Hole meeting outcome. Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from Fed officials to gauge the future prospects of rate hikes. Despite a slight softening due to a weak US PMI, US bond yields remained elevated. The US Manufacturing PMI, registering at 47 against an expected 49.3, sparked hopes for an extended rate hike pause. Sectors closely tied to the Western economy, like IT and pharma, experienced increased volatility, while domestically-focused mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience and gained momentum,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

