Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded higher during Thursday’s early trading session, up by 0.14% at 19,527, indicating a mildly positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red after tanking in trade on Wednesday, as global markets fell on Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US credit ratings. The Nifty 50 gave up 207 points to close at 19,526.55. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 1.02% to end at 65,782.78.

“The Indian market witnessed a broad sectoral slide, affected by weak global market trends. Negative news regarding the US rating downgrade on fiscal concerns, coupled with weak factory activity data from Eurozone and China, led to widespread worries across the globe. Additionally, prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, has disrupted the mood of the domestic market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

