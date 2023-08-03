scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open mildly up on higher GIFT Nifty, despite global rout on US downgrade

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Despite Asian shares trading in the deep red, GIFT Nifty clocked mild gains in Thursday’s early trading session, indicating a mildly positive open for domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.

Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.98% on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 tanked 1.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index crashed 2.17%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded higher during Thursday’s early trading session, up by 0.14% at 19,527, indicating a mildly positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red after tanking in trade on Wednesday, as global markets fell on Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US credit ratings. The Nifty 50 gave up 207 points to close at 19,526.55. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 1.02% to end at 65,782.78.

“The Indian market witnessed a broad sectoral slide, affected by weak global market trends. Negative news regarding the US rating downgrade on fiscal concerns, coupled with weak factory activity data from Eurozone and China, led to widespread worries across the globe. Additionally, prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, has disrupted the mood of the domestic market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:10 (IST) 3 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 1,877.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 2.23 crore on 2 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

07:48 (IST) 3 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for a second straight day as investors took profits on five months of gains a day after rating agency Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating, according to Reuters. S&P 500 declined 1.38%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 2.17%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.98%.

07:48 (IST) 3 Aug 2023
Asian markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red on Thursday, extending the global rout. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were down by 0.22% and 0.33% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.32%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.15% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.58%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a loss of 1.85%.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 07:46 IST

