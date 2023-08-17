Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was flat during Thursday’s early trading session, indicating a tepid opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. After trading in the red for most of Wednesday’s session, Nifty pared its losses to close 0.16% in the green at 19,465. From its intraday lows, Sensex gained over 500 points to settle at 65,539.42, clocking a gain of 0.12%.
“”The initial apprehension stemming from an above-expected surge in domestic CPI inflation, driven by higher food prices, induced volatility in the Indian market. However, the market found some relief as the likelihood of this inflation surge being transitory alleviated concerns, leading to a recovery in the latter part of the trading session. Moreover, as core inflation continued to moderate, the market did not anticipate a rate hike, although the possibility of an extended rate pause seemed more probable. Stronger-than-anticipated retail sales data in the US and concerns about further rating downgrades of US banks contributed to choppiness in Western markets, while Asian markets reacted to the rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
“Bank Nifty has closed in the negative for the fifth consecutive trading session. It has reached the 20-week moving average and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative, however oversold, and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts which indicates that a pullback is possible over the next few trading sessions. The pullback can stretch higher till 44,400 – 44,500.”
– Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July monetary policy meeting revealed that the Fed officials retained the battle against inflation as their highest priority and were divided regarding the need for further interest rate hikes to combat inflation. This added uncertainty among investors for future rate hikes.
Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes showed central bank officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes at their last meeting, according to Reuters. S&P 500 gave up 0.76%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 1.15%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.52%.