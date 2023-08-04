scorecardresearch
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in green on positive GIFT Nifty, higher Asian markets

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex might open higher in trade on Friday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.19% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 tanked 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index fell 0.1%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded higher during Friday’s early trading session, up by 0.28% at 19,506.5, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses for the third session. The Nifty 50 gave up 145 points to close at 19,381.65. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 0.82% to end at 65,240.68. 

“Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index. The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

08:03 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
F&O Ban today

The National Stock Exchange has Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Piramal Enterprises securities on its F&O ban list for 4 August.

07:45 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 317.46 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 1,729.19 crore on 3 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

07:44 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
Currency outlook

US Dollar bulls take a breather on mixed statistics but Treasury bond yields refresh multi-day high and check Euro buyers. Brent Crude prices bounced while USDCNH pair cooled off a bit. For USDINR, 82.55 acts as a support while 82.85/90 is a resistance.

– Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank.

07:43 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
Asian shares

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the green on Friday, snapping the global rout following the Fitch Ratings' downgrade. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were up by 0.78% and 0.84% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was mildly in the green at 0.05%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.16% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.95%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a loss of 0.63%.

07:43 (IST) 4 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

U.S. stocks closed little changed on Thursday after a choppy trading session, as investors weighed another rise in Treasury yields with the latest batch of economic data and earnings, according to Reuters. S&P 500 declined 0.25%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.19%.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 07:42 IST

