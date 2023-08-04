Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty traded higher during Friday’s early trading session, up by 0.28% at 19,506.5, indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses for the third session. The Nifty 50 gave up 145 points to close at 19,381.65. On the other hand, Sensex slipped 0.82% to end at 65,240.68.

“Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index. The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 4 August