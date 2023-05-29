Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty gained 0.94% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 174 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,722. Domestic indices soared in trade on Friday. NSE Nifty 50 touched a fresh high for the calendar year 2023, crossing the 18,500 mark. However, the index gave up that level to close at 18,499, up 0.97%. Sensex surged over 1% intraday, reclaiming and closing above the 62,500 mark.
“Despite weak cues from global markets, the domestic market defied the trend and experienced a widespread rally, driven by the strong growth forecast for the Indian economy. With the upcoming Q4 GDP data, it is anticipated that India’s FY23 GDP will marginally surpass the earlier projected 7.0% growth rate. Additionally, the expectation of a normal monsoon and consistent FII buying further boosted confidence among domestic investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“Gold price continue to inch lower as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend U.S. debt ceiling coupled with jitters around further rate hikes weighed down on the non-yielding metal’s appeal.”
– Manav Modi, MOFSL
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the green on positive cues from Wall Street. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% in trade, while Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 1.39%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.26% while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.16%. The Taiwan Weighted index gained 0.88%.
“FPI flows into India reached a nine-month high of Rs 37,316 crores in May, through 26th. The sustained buying by FPIs has lifted the Nifty by 2.4% in May. India is among the best performing markets like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil while other markets, both developed and emerging, are struggling.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Brent crude futures climbed 0.5%, to $77.34 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 0.6%.
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Friday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling progressed, while chip stocks surged for a second straight day on optimism about artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 climbed 1.30%, Nasdaq gained 2.19%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.
