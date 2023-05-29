scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in green as SGX Nifty jumps 170 pts; Q4FY23 GDP eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Nifty, Sensex are likely to open in the green as SGX Nifty soared in trade on Monday morning.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
On Friday, Nifty 50 closed just shy of the 18,500 mark while Sensex surged over 1% intraday, reclaiming and closing above the 62,500 mark
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty gained 0.94% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 174 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,722. Domestic indices soared in trade on Friday. NSE Nifty 50 touched a fresh high for the calendar year 2023, crossing the 18,500 mark. However, the index gave up that level to close at 18,499, up 0.97%. Sensex surged over 1% intraday, reclaiming and closing above the 62,500 mark.

“Despite weak cues from global markets, the domestic market defied the trend and experienced a widespread rally, driven by the strong growth forecast for the Indian economy. With the upcoming Q4 GDP data, it is anticipated that India’s FY23 GDP will marginally surpass the earlier projected 7.0% growth rate. Additionally, the expectation of a normal monsoon and consistent FII buying further boosted confidence among domestic investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 29 May

08:07 (IST) 29 May 2023
Bullion prices outlook

“Gold price continue to inch lower as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend U.S. debt ceiling coupled with jitters around further rate hikes weighed down on the non-yielding metal’s appeal.”

– Manav Modi, MOFSL

07:50 (IST) 29 May 2023
Asian markets trade favorably

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the green on positive cues from Wall Street. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% in trade, while Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 1.39%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.26% while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.16%. The Taiwan Weighted index gained 0.88%.

07:44 (IST) 29 May 2023
FPI inflows in May

“FPI flows into India reached a nine-month high of Rs 37,316 crores in May, through 26th. The sustained buying by FPIs has lifted the Nifty by 2.4% in May. India is among the best performing markets like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil while other markets, both developed and emerging, are struggling.”

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

07:38 (IST) 29 May 2023
Crude prices

Brent crude futures climbed 0.5%, to $77.34 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 0.6%.

07:37 (IST) 29 May 2023
Wall Street on Friday

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Friday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling progressed, while chip stocks surged for a second straight day on optimism about artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 climbed 1.30%, Nasdaq gained 2.19%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.

07:34 (IST) 29 May 2023
SGX Nifty

The SGX Nifty gained 0.94% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 174 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,722.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 07:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market