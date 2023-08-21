scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat, trade range-bound, GIFT Nifty mild in red; Jio Financial Services lists today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicated that equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open mildly lower on Monday.

Written by FE Business
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.07% on Friday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.01% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index slipped 0.2%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.06% lower during Monday’s early trading session at 19,318.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in negative territory. The Sensex closed down by 0.31% at 64,948.66, while the Nifty 50 shed 55 points to finish at 19,310.15.

“Concerns regarding inflation and shifts in investor preferences towards safer assets dampened overall market sentiment for domestic equities. Fears of a Fed rate hike, coupled with a decline in global equities, exerted additional downward pressure, specifically on IT stocks. Higher US bond yields and default risk in China are poised to prompt FIIs to adopt a more prudent stance when considering investments in emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

07:42 (IST) 21 Aug 2023
Asian markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were lower by 0.41% and by 0.23% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded with gains of 0.28%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.59% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.88%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a gain of 0.07%.

07:41 (IST) 21 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Friday as gains in defensive sectors and energy offset weakness in megacap growth stocks, while investors looked toward next week's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to Reuters. S&P 500 slipped 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.07%. 

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 07:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS