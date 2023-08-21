Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.06% lower during Monday’s early trading session at 19,318.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in negative territory. The Sensex closed down by 0.31% at 64,948.66, while the Nifty 50 shed 55 points to finish at 19,310.15.
“Concerns regarding inflation and shifts in investor preferences towards safer assets dampened overall market sentiment for domestic equities. Fears of a Fed rate hike, coupled with a decline in global equities, exerted additional downward pressure, specifically on IT stocks. Higher US bond yields and default risk in China are poised to prompt FIIs to adopt a more prudent stance when considering investments in emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were lower by 0.41% and by 0.23% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded with gains of 0.28%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.59% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.88%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a gain of 0.07%.
The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Friday as gains in defensive sectors and energy offset weakness in megacap growth stocks, while investors looked toward next week's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to Reuters. S&P 500 slipped 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.07%.