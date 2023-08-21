09:59 (IST) 21 Aug 2023

Market outlook

“The rally in global markets, driven by the US economy’s soft landing narrative, appears to be losing steam. The major headwinds for the markets now come from the rising dollar and bond yields. The US 10-year bond yield at 4.25 percent is a major headwind for equity markets since this risk-free return is hugely attractive particularly when CPI inflation in the US is down to 3%. The FPI selling in the cash market in August so far is likely to continue, going forward.”

– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.