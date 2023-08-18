scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat, GIFT Nifty up 0.1%; US markets, Asian shares in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex might open flat on Friday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 0.84% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.77% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index crashed 1.07%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.1% higher during Friday’s early trading session at 19,317, indicating a flat opening domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Thursday, domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in negative territory. The Sensex closed down by 0.6% at 65,151.02, while the Nifty 50 shed 100 points to finish at 19,365.25.

“The mounting influence of weak global cues hindered the domestic market’s ability to recoup, resulting in sustained selling pressure. The release of Fed minutes unveiled a divided stance among its members regarding the necessity of additional rate hikes, contrasting the previously anticipated rate pause. Concurrently, the Indian rupee experienced a decline due to the dollar index surpassing 103.5; however, likely intervention from the RBI offered a degree of support. Moreover, the escalation of US bond yields is expected to limit the influx of foreign investments into the Indian market, further impacting market dynamics,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates 18 August 2023 Friday

08:42 (IST) 18 Aug 2023
Bank Nifty outlook

“The Bank Nifty index displayed resilience by maintaining the support level of 43,600, which aligns with its 100-day moving average (100 DMA). This support zone becomes crucial for adopting a buy-on-dip strategy.A key resistance level at 44,200 awaits, and surpassing it could trigger short-covering and a potential move towards the 45,000 level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

08:25 (IST) 18 Aug 2023
F&O ban today

The National Stock Exchange has PNB, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, GNFC, SAIL, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Granules India, ZEEL, and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 18 August.

08:13 (IST) 18 Aug 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 1,510.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 313.97 crore on 17 August.

08:02 (IST) 18 Aug 2023
Wall Street overnight

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower after choppy trading on Thursday as losses in healthcare stocks eclipsed gains in Cisco and energy stocks, while upbeat economic data kept alive fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer, according to Reuters. S&P 500 gave up 0.77%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 1.07%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.84%. 

08:02 (IST) 18 Aug 2023
Asian markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red on Friday. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were higher by 0.25% and lower by 0.28% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded with losses of 0.32%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.34% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.38%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a gain of 0.24%.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 08:01 IST

