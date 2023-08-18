Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.1% higher during Friday’s early trading session at 19,317, indicating a flat opening domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Thursday, domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in negative territory. The Sensex closed down by 0.6% at 65,151.02, while the Nifty 50 shed 100 points to finish at 19,365.25.

“The mounting influence of weak global cues hindered the domestic market’s ability to recoup, resulting in sustained selling pressure. The release of Fed minutes unveiled a divided stance among its members regarding the necessity of additional rate hikes, contrasting the previously anticipated rate pause. Concurrently, the Indian rupee experienced a decline due to the dollar index surpassing 103.5; however, likely intervention from the RBI offered a degree of support. Moreover, the escalation of US bond yields is expected to limit the influx of foreign investments into the Indian market, further impacting market dynamics,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates 18 August 2023 Friday