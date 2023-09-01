Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.13% lower during Friday’s early trading session at 19,403, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday. Nifty 50 settled lower by 0.43% at 19,253.80, under the 19,300 mark, while Sensex fell 250 points to close at 64,831.41. .
“A slew of weak economic indicators from the US, including a softened GDP figure, have heightened the likelihood of a pause in the Fed’s rate tightening, resulting in a downward trajectory of bond yields. However, this development had a limited impact on domestic sentiment on the day of expiry, with the market experiencing declines ahead of the release of India’s GDP data, scheduled for today. Global markets joined the trend as Eurozone inflation persisted at 5.3% as per preliminary estimates, surpassing the market’s anticipation of 5.1% along with negative cues from Asian economies,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Bank Nifty has a strong support at 43,600, and below that it would gradually fall to 43,300-43,350 levels. The resistance exists at 44,000 levels. The Nifty IT index is exhibiting a mixed activity, which would keep the sentiment volatile.
– Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Nifty closed in the lower half of the day’s range on the highest volume recorded for the quarter and marked the seventh distribution day in the rally. The drawdown was arrested near the support zone of 19,250-19,235 and it will be crucial that the zone remains intact on a closing basis to attract bullish strength.”
Support: 19,235 -19,190 -19,075
Resistance: 19,340-19,390-19,420
– Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.
On the Options front in the September monthly expiry, the 19,000 Strike put option has highest open interest with 64,26,550 contracts followed by the 19,500 Strike put option with 26,56,950 contracts. While on the call side, the 20,000 call has highest open interest with 25,04,150 contracts followed by the 19,500 Call strike with 21,27,950 contracts.
The National Stock Exchange has Indiabulls Housing Finance and BHEL securities on its F&O ban list for 1 September.
“USDINR spot closed 5 paise higher at 82.78, due to demand for dollars from corporates and oil marketing companies. Traders will keep a close watch on the US jobs data tomorrow. A strong data can push USDINR towards 83.00 by next week. We expect a range of 82.40 and 83.10 on spot.”
– Anindya Banerjee, VP – Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
Asian-Pacific markets traded in the green on Friday. Chinese indices Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component increased by 0.47% and 0.53% respectively. Japan's Nikkei-225 rose by 0.62%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remained unchanged. South Korea's KOSPI added a slight 0.02%.
Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak as they rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday due to tightening supplies and expectations of the OPEC+ group of oil producers extending output cuts to the end of the year.
The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation data matched estimates, underscoring expectations the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening, according to Reuters. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.48%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.11%.