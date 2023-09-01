Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.13% lower during Friday’s early trading session at 19,403, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. The equity benchmarks snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday. Nifty 50 settled lower by 0.43% at 19,253.80, under the 19,300 mark, while Sensex fell 250 points to close at 64,831.41. .

“A slew of weak economic indicators from the US, including a softened GDP figure, have heightened the likelihood of a pause in the Fed’s rate tightening, resulting in a downward trajectory of bond yields. However, this development had a limited impact on domestic sentiment on the day of expiry, with the market experiencing declines ahead of the release of India’s GDP data, scheduled for today. Global markets joined the trend as Eurozone inflation persisted at 5.3% as per preliminary estimates, surpassing the market’s anticipation of 5.1% along with negative cues from Asian economies,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

