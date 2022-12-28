09:03 (IST) 28 Dec 2022

Stocks in Asia fell after US shares dropped

“U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday as investors returned from the three-day Christmas weekend, with bulls holding out for a seasonal “Santa Claus rally” after China’s decision to lift COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travelers, raising hopes the world’s second largest economy may recover in 2023. Rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.

Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year. That stretch has, on average, produced gains for stocks, but failure to do so is often read as a negative indicator. Stocks in Asia fell Wednesday after US shares dropped and Treasury yields rose on concern that relaxing pandemic measures in China will add further inflation to the global economy.”

– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities