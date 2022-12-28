Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to start in the red this morning as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which is trading lower. Nifty Futures on the Singaporean exchange have lost 0.5%, to trade at the 18,055 level. Overnight, two major Wall Street indices, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed with losses, ending 1.38% and 0.4% lower. However, Dow Jones gained in trade to settle marginally higher at 0.11%. Following the US share market’s cues, the Asia-Pacific markets are primarily in the negative territory. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzen Component indices traded with cuts, as South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.97% and Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index gives up 1.31%. The sole outperformer is Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which gained 2.21%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 28 December
“U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday as investors returned from the three-day Christmas weekend, with bulls holding out for a seasonal “Santa Claus rally” after China’s decision to lift COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travelers, raising hopes the world’s second largest economy may recover in 2023. Rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.
Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year. That stretch has, on average, produced gains for stocks, but failure to do so is often read as a negative indicator. Stocks in Asia fell Wednesday after US shares dropped and Treasury yields rose on concern that relaxing pandemic measures in China will add further inflation to the global economy.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Volume profile indicates Nifty may find strong support around 17900-18000 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI observed at 18200 followed by 18300 strike price while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18000 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 42300-42400 while resistance is placed at 43500-43600 range,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
The National Stock Exchange has put Balrampur Chini Mills, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank stocks under its F&O ban list for 28 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 621.81 crore on Tuesday, 27 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with long lower shadow. Technically this pattern signal continuation of upside momentum in the market with buy on dips opportunity. This is positive indication and signal more upside in the short term.
After a sharp downside breakout of crucial support like ascending trend line on Friday, Nifty witnessing decisive upside bounce in back to back two sessions indicates chances of false downside breakout of the said TL support. Hence, a sustainable move above 18150-18200 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next overhead resistance of 18500 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17960 levels.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
