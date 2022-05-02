Share Market LIVE: Indices edge lower in pre-open; core sector growth slows down in March, LIC IPO opens May 4

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open lower as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 244.5 points, or 1.43% down at 16,880, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start. Global cues were weak as Wall Street slid to its deepest daily losses since 2020 in the previous session. Meanwhile, markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are closed today for public holidays. Tokyo shares drifted lower ahead of three consecutive public holidays. This week is going to be a truncated one as the market will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Ramzan Eid.

India’s eight core sectors grew by 4.3% in March, down from 6% in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. According to the latest data, only three of the eight core sectors exhibited faster rates of output growth in March as opposed to six in February. These three sectors were fertiliser, cement, and electricity. Meanwhile Life Insurance Corporation of India’s much-awaited IPO, or initial public offering, will open May 4 and close May 9 for the general public. Tge price band has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. Total IPO value is set at Rs 21,000 crore. Policy holders will get a Rs 60 per share discount and retail employees and anchor investors will get a Rs 45 discount.