Share Market LIVE: Indices edge lower in pre-open; core sector growth slows down in March, LIC IPO opens May 4

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open lower as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 244.5 points, or 1.43% down at 16,880, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start. Global cues were weak as Wall Street slid to its deepest daily losses since 2020 in the previous session. Meanwhile, markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are closed today for public holidays. Tokyo shares drifted lower ahead of three consecutive public holidays. This week is going to be a truncated one as the market will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Ramzan Eid.
India’s eight core sectors grew by 4.3% in March, down from 6% in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. According to the latest data, only three of the eight core sectors exhibited faster rates of output growth in March as opposed to six in February. These three sectors were fertiliser, cement, and electricity. Meanwhile Life Insurance Corporation of India’s much-awaited IPO, or initial public offering, will open May 4 and close May 9 for the general public. Tge price band has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. Total IPO value is set at Rs 21,000 crore. Policy holders will get a Rs 60 per share discount and retail employees and anchor investors will get a Rs 45 discount.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 17000. The Sensex was down 526.44 points or 0.92% at 56534.43, and the Nifty was down 203.20 points or 1.19% at 16899.30.
Petrol prices have been left untouched for the 25th day running by oil marketing companies (OMC) on May 2. Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly four weeks ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
“Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals, Tanla Platforms as all these companies posted their earnings post market hours. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16700 and 17100 respectively. Immediate support and resistance in Bank Nifty are 35500 and 36500 respectively.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
The Indian rupee expected to trade sideways to bearish after depreciating in last four months amid higher crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties, stronger dollar index, risk-off sentiments and foreign fund outflows. In the previous session, the local unit appreciated against the American currency, tracking a weak greenback overseas and fresh foreign fund inflows. So far this year, rupee has depreciated 2.82% to 76.43 a dollar. “USDINR May futures expected to head towards life higher of 77.50 while on downside it will find support around 75.50,” according to HDFC Securities.
“Markets are witnessing volatile swing weighed by concerns over multi-decade high inflation rates, potential aggressive interest rate hike by US Fed and slowing global growth along with prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. Also relentless selling by FIIs is hampering the investor’s sentiments. Going ahead, volatility is likely to continue as the focus will shift to central bank policy meetings at both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Apart from, this slew of economic data release, monthly auto sales data and ongoing earnings season will keep investors busy. The mother of all IPO – LIC will also hit Dalal Street on 4 May 2022 which could pull out liquidity from the market and exert some selling pressure.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
BSE-listed companies such as Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Meghmani Organics, NGL Fine-Chem, Olectra Greentech, Saregama India, Shakti Pumps (India), and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 2. Read full story
“It’s almost two weeks under consolidation but markets are not offering any cue over the next directional move. We suggest waiting for a decisive breakout from the 16,800-17,300 zone in Nifty. Meanwhile, participants should amid the consolidation bias. Investors, on the other hand, shouldn’t look much into the short term fluctuations and keep a close watch on the earnings for cues.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
Equity benchmark index completed a third monthly slide (Sensex down 883 points or 1.5% in April) this year as higher oil prices, geopolitical tension, FIIs selling, prolonged war between Russia-Ukraine and sharp decline in global market dampen the sentiments. After trading within a 500-point range for the entire week, the Sensex ended in the red on Friday. Finally, Sensex slipped 136 points or quarter percent while Nifty shed 69 points or 0.4% against the previous week close.
“This week is a holiday-shortened one and it’s going to be critical as some of the important events and data are lined up. Participants will first react to the auto sales numbers. On the macro front, markets will be eyeing Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data on May 2 and May 5 respectively. The much-awaited IPO of insurance behemoth, LIC, is opening for subscription on May 4. On the global front, the US Fed meeting outcome will be in focus. Markets are discounting a 50 bps rate hike this time and the focus would be on their commentary on the quantum of rate hikes ahead. “
~Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
Domestic equity markets witnessed heightened volatility the previous week and headline indices closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex ended at 57,060 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,102. During the same time frame, the volatility index soared by nearly 6% and currently sits just above 19 levels. Entering Monday’s trade, SGX Nifty was deep in red, suggesting a weak opening for domestic equities. Global cues were also weak with South Asian stock markets mirroring Wall Street’s losses. Chartists believe there could be further weakness in the Nifty 50.
“If we talk about the derivative data, the May series begins on a light note where FIIs' long exposure in index future stands at 37% which is in oversold territory while the put-call ratio is sitting at 0.96 level that is also heading towards the oversold zone. Technically, the Nifty is stuck in the range of 16850-17450 and any decisive move from this band will dictate the further direction of the market. If the Nifty slips below the 16850 level, there will be a risk of any major correction where 16600/16400 are the next important support levels.”
“On the upside, 17300 is an immediate resistance while if Nifty manages to cross the 17450 level then 17600 will be the next hurdle. Banknifty has a critical support zone of 35500-35000 and if it slips below this zone then there will be a risk of a move towards the 34000 level. On the upside, 36700-37000 is a critical supply zone; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally.”
~Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
The much-awaited LIC IPO will open May 4 (May 2 for anchor investors) and close May 9 for the general public, LIC officials said at a press briefing last week, adding it would list on stock exchanges on May 17. In India's biggest public issue to date, the government-owned insurance giant is selling over 22.13 crore shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. Total IPO value is set at Rs 21,000 crore. Policy holders will get a Rs 60 per share discount and retail employees and anchor investors will get a Rs 45 discount.
India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3% in March, down from 6% in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. Only three of the eight core sectors exhibited faster rates of output growth in March as opposed to six in February. These three sectors were fertiliser, cement, and electricity. While fertiliser output jumped by a huge 15.3% on-year in March, that of cement and electricity rose 8.8% and 4.9%, respectively.
Tokyo shares drifted lower on Monday ahead of three consecutive public holidays, as investors focused on an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Nikkei 225 index opened flat then slipped 0.52%, or 139.55 points, to 26,708.35 in morning trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.23%, or 4.33 points, to 1,894.73.
Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are closed on Monday for public holidays.
Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors. The, S&P 500 declined 3.63% to end the session at 4,131.93 points. The Nasdaq declined 4.17% to 12,334.64 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.77% to 32,977.21 points. For the week, the S&P 500 lost 3.3%, the Nasdaq shed 3.9% and the Dow declined 2.5%.
The market is likely to kick off the week on a somber note after a sharp fall in the US market overnight then the focus will shift to the outcome of the US FOMC meeting which is crucial amid record inflation and growth worries. The FOMC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and the Indian market will react to it on Thursday. This week is going to be a truncated one as the market will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Ramzan Eid. Global cues will dominate because apart from the FOMC meeting, there will be a release of BOE interest decisions, US Payroll numbers, and Worldwide PMI numbers. The movement in commodity prices, dollar index, and FIIs' behavior will remain other key factors. On the domestic front, we will have monthly Auto sales numbers whereas there will be lots of Q4 earnings including Reliance, Britannia, HDFC Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Heromoto corp, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Power.
~Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 244.5 points, or 1.43%, lower at 16,880, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.