Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.01% higher during Tuesday’s early trading session at 19,390, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex broke their two-day slide on Monday. Sensex rose by 0.41% to 65,216.09, and Nifty 50 increased by 83 points, settling nearly at 19,400 at 19,393.6.
“A rebound in the global market after a significant correction prompted buying in domestic equities, particularly within the IT sector. However, the potential for volatility to linger in the near term remains due to the increasing dollar index and elevated US bond yields, fuelled by concerns about rate hikes. Investors are keenly observing the commentary from the Fed chair during its forthcoming summer conference for interest rate insights. Meanwhile, Asian markets displayed a mixed performance, reacting to the smaller-than-anticipated rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates 22 August 2023
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 1,901.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 626.25 crore on 21 August, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices were up in early trade on Tuesday ahead of data later expected to show a draw in U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories, though persistent concerns over a slowdown in China’s economy limited the upside.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the green on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component was higher by 0.91% and lower by 0.09% respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded with gains of 0.56%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.39% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.48%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a gain of 0.26%.
The Nasdaq ended more than 1% higher and the S&P 500 also rose on Monday, with shares of Nvidia jumping as investors were optimistic ahead of its earnings this week, and other technology-related stocks gaining, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6%.