Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was 0.01% higher during Tuesday’s early trading session at 19,390, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex broke their two-day slide on Monday. Sensex rose by 0.41% to 65,216.09, and Nifty 50 increased by 83 points, settling nearly at 19,400 at 19,393.6.

“A rebound in the global market after a significant correction prompted buying in domestic equities, particularly within the IT sector. However, the potential for volatility to linger in the near term remains due to the increasing dollar index and elevated US bond yields, fuelled by concerns about rate hikes. Investors are keenly observing the commentary from the Fed chair during its forthcoming summer conference for interest rate insights. Meanwhile, Asian markets displayed a mixed performance, reacting to the smaller-than-anticipated rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

