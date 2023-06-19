Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened in green on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 47.55 points or 0.25% to 18,873.55 and BSE Sensex surged 179.17 points or 0.28% to 63,563.75. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty was trading at 43,930.40, Nifty IT rose 0.24%, Nifty Pharma jumped 0.62% while Nifty Medial fell 0.32%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement while the losers were Hero Motocorp, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Adani Ports.
Nifty PSU Bank jumped 26.95 points or 0.67% to 4,068.50. The top gainers on the index were Central Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank and India Bank while the losers were State Bank of India (SBI) and Maharashtra Bank.
Bank Nifty tanked 394.70 points or 0.90% to 43,543.45. The top losers on the index were Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and AU Bank while the gainers were Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank and PNB.
Nifty Private Bank fell 210.45 points or 0.94% to 22,281.60. The top losers on the index were Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and IndusIndBank while the gainers were IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank.
The Indian rupee clocked its best week since March 3, 23 amid lower commodity prices, foreign fund inflows and better economic data. The broad-based weakness in the greenback following the rate pause from Fed also supported the local rupee. Indian stocks have seen inflows of about $1.1 billion in the month so far, taking the quarterly purchases to about $8 billion, as per the official data. Benchmark WTI crude oil prices drifted lower for the second week in a row amid demand concerns. Spot USDINR plunged 0.64% or 53 paise to 81.93 and closed below the 200-day simple moving average.
The commodities complex as a whole witnessed whipsaws last week on the back of varied fundamental cues, with the exception of zinc and natural gas. In the bullion pack, both silver and gold prices have rebounded from their lower levels as the US dollar hits a fresh five-week low. Among the base metals, lead and zinc outperformed, while copper prices managed modest gains on the back of an improved demand outlook after China lowered its short-term lending rates for the first time in ten months.
Tata Steel share price gyrated between red and green on Monday despite reports suggesting the steel major plans a capital expenditure of up to Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during this financial year. The share price was nearly flat at Rs 114.15 apiece, from Friday’s close of Rs 114.25. Today, after touching an intraday high of Rs 115.6 at opening, the scrip tanked 1.4% to touch an intraday low of Rs 114.
Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises share price tanked 1.85% to Rs 2,463 today. On Friday, Adani Enterprises signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Stark Enterprises-owned Trainman – an IRCTC-authorised train ticket booking agent. AEL will acquire Trainman through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Digital Labs. Adani Enterprises stock has risen 26% in the last one month and has fallen nearly 40% in the last six months.
NSE Nifty 50 fell 27.80 points or 0.15% to 18,798.20. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Divis Lab while the losers were Kotak Bank, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Adani Ports.
Coal India and ONGC shares were among the top dividend paying PSU scrips in the last financial year, with yields of 10% and 9% respectively over the past 12 months, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. The lowest dividend-yielding firm on this list is Power Finance with a yield of 4%.
“We shall begin the week with hopes of seeing 18770 intact so that the 19000-19070 objective may be eyed as a base case scenario and 19200 as an optimistic case. Alternatively, an outright fallback below 18770 will force us to rethink the upside prospects, though a plunge is less likely,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“The ongoing rally scaled new closing highs last Friday and is now within sight of a new all-time high, which is 18887 for the Nifty. There are two significant trends in the market now: One, this rally is broad-based with the participation of most sectors except large-cap IT. Two, mid and small caps are outperforming large caps. This trend is likely to continue in the near term. The FII buying support to the rally continues with an investment of Rs 7272 crores during the last 4 trading days. This strong FII buying has strengthened the bulls and made the buy-on-dips strategy successful. A new all-time high is only a matter of time. The only concern now is the poor performance of the monsoon, so far,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Bank Nifty fell 42.25 points or 0.10% to 43,895.90. The top gainers on the index were IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and PNB while the losers were HDFC Life, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports.
The NSE Nifty 50 soared 47.55 points or 0.25% to 18,873.55 and BSE Sensex jumped 179.17 points or 0.28% to 63,563.75.
“Markets may start on a cautious note with SGX Nifty displaying a mixed trend while most of the Asian indices faltering in early trades. However, if Friday’s strong positive session is any indication then Nifty will continue to be in charge and all bullish eyes will be on the index's all-time high at the 18888 mark. FIIs continuing to infuse funds in local equities and India's improving economic situation are the two positive catalysts that would cheer investors in an otherwise bleak global outlook. We also expect Bank Nifty to be a big outperformer and may reach its all-time-high at the 44499 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Bank Nifty remain in range with the immediate support levels seen at Thursday’s low of 43400 and the 50SMA around 43200. On the upside, resistance levels are at 44200 – 44500. Traders are hence advised to maintain a positive bias and view any dip towards the mentioned support levels as a buying opportunity,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
“Bank Nifty is seen to be making an inside candlestick on the daily timeframe after yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle which can be the cause of short-term negativity. If Bank Nifty closes above the range of 44200-44300 it will start moving towards 45000 in the coming weeks. The resistance is at around 44200-44300 and the support is at around 43700-43800. Till the time Bank Nifty breaks this range, it is expected to remain sideways. Technical indicator RSI is at around 53 and is showing strength by sustaining above 50 levels,” said Mitesh Karwa Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Bank Nifty’s key inflexion point is 44000. First support at 43665 and then 43315 while resistance at 44300 and then 44585, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Nifty is expected to continue with positive momentum this week as well. On the upside, the target would be an all-time high of 18888 and beyond that of 19000. In terms of levels, 18670–18650 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18888-18900 is the immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty is now knocking on the door of clocking fresh record highs and even reaching yet another milestone of 19000. Considering a strong close above 18800 and with the recent laggard, BFSI space participating in the move on Friday, we will not be surprised to see this achievement in the first half of this week. On the flip side, the base has shifted higher towards 18600–18550, before which 18700 is to be considered as immediate support,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.
Nifty outlook is positive for a new all-time high. First support at 18790 and then 18670 while resistance at 18900 and 19000, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net purchased shares worth net Rs 794.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth net Rs 681.33 crore on June 16, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red on Monday, following negative cues from Wall Street. China’s Shanghai Composite tanked 0.35% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.38%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.66% while South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.77%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded losses of 0.23%.
S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.68%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.31% on Friday. The US markets will be closed on 19 June on account of Juneteenth.