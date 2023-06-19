09:41 (IST) 19 Jun 2023

Nifty may soon touch new all time high

“The ongoing rally scaled new closing highs last Friday and is now within sight of a new all-time high, which is 18887 for the Nifty. There are two significant trends in the market now: One, this rally is broad-based with the participation of most sectors except large-cap IT. Two, mid and small caps are outperforming large caps. This trend is likely to continue in the near term. The FII buying support to the rally continues with an investment of Rs 7272 crores during the last 4 trading days. This strong FII buying has strengthened the bulls and made the buy-on-dips strategy successful. A new all-time high is only a matter of time. The only concern now is the poor performance of the monsoon, so far,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.