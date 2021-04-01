Share Market LIVE: Nifty 50 may reclaim 14,850 on first day of FY22; Nifty futures lot size cut to 50

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory
All monthly expiry contracts starting from the July expiry contract will have a lot size of 50. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on the first day of the new financial year (FY 2021-22). In the previous fiscal, benchmark Sensex jumped 68 per cent or 20,040.66 points, shrugging off the COVID-led disruptions. While Nifty 50 index rallied 71 per cent in FY21. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest that Nifty 50 will reclaim 14,850 on Thursday. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.24 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.67 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi soared 0.76 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, The S&P500 and Nasdaq closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, all monthly expiry contracts starting from the July expiry contract will have a lot size of 50. July contracts will start trading from April 30, 2021. However, according to a SEBI circular, the April, May, and June contracts will continue to have a lot size of 75. The circular also stated that the lot size of all existing Nifty long term options contracts (having expiry greater than 3 months) shall be revised from 75 to 50 after the expiry of June 2021 contracts (i.e. June 25, 2021).
Rating agency Moody’s Investors Services on Wednesday revised the outlook on Tata Steel from negative to stable and also affirmed the company’s Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR). The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that a benign operating environment will help to sustain its improving performance such that debt/Ebitda leverage trends below 4x over the next 12 months, indicating levels supportive of a Ba2 CFR.
Indian Overseas Bank in its BSE filing said it has received a capital infusion of Rs 4,100 crore from the government.The bank in a BSE filling informed that Government of India has infused capital of Rs 3,000 crore in Bank of India.Axis Bank has entered into a share purchase agreement on 31st March 2021 for sale of 100% stake in its subsidiary.
Investors’ wealth grew massively by Rs 90,82,057.95 crore in 2020-21 driven by an extraordinary rally in the equity market, where the benchmark Sensex jumped 68 per cent. In an unprecedented rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent this fiscal year, braving many uncertainties due to COVID-19-led disruptions.
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday notified that government will infuse Rs 14,500 crore through recapitalisation bonds in four public sector banks. The notification issued by the finance ministry said that government would infuse capital by issuing non-interest-bearing bonds to banks.
