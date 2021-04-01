  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE Nifty 50 may reclaim 14850 on first day of FY22 Nifty futures lot size cut to 50

Share Market LIVE: Nifty 50 may reclaim 14,850 on first day of FY22; Nifty futures lot size cut to 50

By: |
Updated: April 1, 2021 8:55:12 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAll monthly expiry contracts starting from the July expiry contract will have a lot size of 50. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on the first day of the new financial year (FY 2021-22). In the previous fiscal, benchmark Sensex jumped 68 per cent or 20,040.66 points, shrugging off the COVID-led disruptions. While Nifty 50 index rallied 71 per cent in FY21. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest that Nifty 50 will reclaim 14,850 on Thursday. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.24 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.67 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi soared 0.76 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, The S&P500 and Nasdaq closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, all monthly expiry contracts starting from the July expiry contract will have a lot size of 50. July contracts will start trading from April 30, 2021. However, according to a SEBI circular, the April, May, and June contracts will continue to have a lot size of 75. The circular also stated that the lot size of all existing Nifty long term options contracts (having expiry greater than 3 months) shall be revised from 75 to 50 after the expiry of June 2021 contracts (i.e. June 25, 2021).

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:55 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Moody’s upgrades outlook on Tata Steel to stable from negative

    Rating agency Moody’s Investors Services on Wednesday revised the outlook on Tata Steel from negative to stable and also affirmed the company’s Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR). The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that a benign operating environment will help to sustain its improving performance such that debt/Ebitda leverage trends below 4x over the next 12 months, indicating levels supportive of a Ba2 CFR.

    Read full story

    08:53 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Stocks in focus: Indian Overseas Bank, Future Enterprises, Central Bank, UCO Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Green, HAL

    Indian Overseas Bank in its BSE filing said it has received a capital infusion of Rs 4,100 crore from the government.The bank in a BSE filling informed that Government of India has infused capital of Rs 3,000 crore in Bank of India.Axis Bank has entered into a share purchase agreement on 31st March 2021 for sale of 100% stake in its subsidiary.

    Read full story

    08:16 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Investors’ wealth rises massively by over Rs 90.82 lakh cr in FY21

    Investors’ wealth grew massively by Rs 90,82,057.95 crore in 2020-21 driven by an extraordinary rally in the equity market, where the benchmark Sensex jumped 68 per cent. In an unprecedented rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent this fiscal year, braving many uncertainties due to COVID-19-led disruptions.

    Read full story

    08:15 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Govt to infuse Rs 14,500 crore in 4 PSU banks through recapitalisation bonds

    The Finance Ministry on Wednesday notified that government will infuse Rs 14,500 crore through recapitalisation bonds in four public sector banks. The notification issued by the finance ministry said that government would infuse capital by issuing non-interest-bearing bonds to banks.

    Read full story

    08:14 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Nifty futures lot size cut to 50 from 75, effective from July contracts

    All monthly expiry contracts starting from the July expiry contract will have a lot size of 50. July contracts will start trading from April 30, 2021. However, according to a SEBI circular, the April, May, and June contracts will continue to have a lot size of 75. The circular also stated that the lot size of all existing Nifty long term options contracts (having expiry greater than 3 months) shall be revised from 75 to 50 after the expiry of June 2021 contracts (i.e. June 25, 2021).

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Niftystock markets
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Stocks in focus: Indian Overseas Bank, Future Enterprises, Central Bank, UCO Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Green, HAL
    2Brokerages to witness muted revenue growth in FY22: Crisil
    3Maruti Suzuki: Expect ~30% volume growth in FY22E