Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open marginally higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19 points or 0.11% higher at 17,778.5 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.2%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropping 0.76%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.36% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.56%. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in green– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.2%, S&P 500 was up 0.09% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.29%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 119.35 points or 0.68% to 17,743.40 and BSE Sensex surged 401.04 points or 0.67% to 60,056.10. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty skyrocketed 517.75 points or 1.23% to 42,635.75, Nifty Financial Services soared 239.2 points or 1.28% to 18,992.95 and Nifty PSU Bank zoomed 101.2 points or 2.61% to 3,984.20.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Asian markets were trading mostly in red with China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.2%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropping 0.76%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.36% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.56%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19 points or 0.11% higher at 17,778.5 in the early morning trade.